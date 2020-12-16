On the Air

TV

Thursday

NFL

7:20 p.m. — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, Fox

College Basketball

4 p.m. — Creighton at St. John’s, FS1

6 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN

8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

6 p.m. — Wake Forest at North Carolina State, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Golf

Noon — LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship, Golf Channel

NBA

8 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, ESPN

Boxing

8 p.m. — Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (super welterweights), NBCSN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you