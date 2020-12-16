On the Air
TV
Thursday
NFL
7:20 p.m. — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, Fox
College Basketball
4 p.m. — Creighton at St. John’s, FS1
6 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN
8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
6 p.m. — Wake Forest at North Carolina State, Fox Sports Oklahoma
Golf
Noon — LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship, Golf Channel
NBA
8 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, ESPN
Boxing
8 p.m. — Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (super welterweights), NBCSN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.