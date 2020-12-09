On the Air

TV

Thursday

NFL

7:20 p.m. — New England at Los Angeles Rams, Fox

College Football

5:30 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Fox Sports Oklahoma

College Basketball

7 p.m. — Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota, FS1

9 p.m. — San Diego State at Arizona State, FS1

Golf

11:30 a.m. — LPGA: U.S. Open, Golf Channel

Mixed Martial Arts

9 p.m. — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (flyweights), CBSSN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you