On the Air

Radio

Thursday

Prep Basketball

10:30 a.m. — Skeltur Conference Tournament, all games, KCRC (1390 AM)

11 a.m. — Cherokee Strip Tournament, first five games, KZLS (1640 AM)

5:40 p.m. — Cherokee Strip Tournament, final three games of day, KNID (107.1 FM)

TV

College Basketball

4 p.m. — USC at Stanford, FS1

6 p.m. — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2

6 p.m. — SE Missouri State at Morehead State, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Portland at BYU, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN

8 p.m. — UCLA at California, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Indiana at Iowa, FS1

10 p.m. — Colorado State at Utah State, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

6 p.m. — Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN

8 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2

NBA

6:30 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT

9 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN

8:30 p.m. — Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN

Golf

11 a.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA: The Desert Classic, Golf Channel

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Golf Channel

