On the Air
Radio
Thursday
Prep Basketball
10:30 a.m. — Skeltur Conference Tournament, all games, KCRC (1390 AM)
11 a.m. — Cherokee Strip Tournament, first five games, KZLS (1640 AM)
5:40 p.m. — Cherokee Strip Tournament, final three games of day, KNID (107.1 FM)
TV
College Basketball
4 p.m. — USC at Stanford, FS1
6 p.m. — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2
6 p.m. — SE Missouri State at Morehead State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Portland at BYU, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN
8 p.m. — UCLA at California, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Indiana at Iowa, FS1
10 p.m. — Colorado State at Utah State, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
6 p.m. — Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN
8 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2
NBA
6:30 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT
9 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN
Golf
11 a.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA: The Desert Classic, Golf Channel
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Golf Channel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.