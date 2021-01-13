On the Air
TV
Thursday
College Basketball
4 p.m. — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Stanford at Utah, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Washington State at UCLA, FS1
6 p.m. — Marshall at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Houston at South Florida, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Purdue at Indiana, FS1
8 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon, ESPN
8 p.m. — SMU at Memphis, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Michigan State at Iowa, FS1
10 p.m. — BYU at St. Mary’s, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon State, FS1
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia, TNT
9 p.m. — Golden State at Denver, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Dallas at Florida, Fox Sports Oklahoma
6 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network
9 p.m. — Anaheim at Las Vegas, NHL Network
Women’s College Basketball
6 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN
Golf
6 p.m. — PGA: Sony Open, Golf Channel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.