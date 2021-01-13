On the Air

TV

Thursday

College Basketball

4 p.m. — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Stanford at Utah, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Washington State at UCLA, FS1

6 p.m. — Marshall at Western Kentucky, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Houston at South Florida, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Purdue at Indiana, FS1

8 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon, ESPN

8 p.m. — SMU at Memphis, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Michigan State at Iowa, FS1

10 p.m. — BYU at St. Mary’s, ESPN2

10 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon State, FS1

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia, TNT

9 p.m. — Golden State at Denver, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Dallas at Florida, Fox Sports Oklahoma

6 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network

9 p.m. — Anaheim at Las Vegas, NHL Network

Women’s College Basketball

6 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN

Golf

6 p.m. — PGA: Sony Open, Golf Channel

