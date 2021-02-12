On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NBA

7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Sunday

NBA

Noon — Boston at Washington, NBA TV

6:45 p.m. — Portland at Dallas, ESPN

7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma

9 p.m. — Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, NBA TV

9:05 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Denver, ESPN

Auto Racing

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500, Fox

College Basketball

Noon — Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS

Noon — Memphis at Houston, ESPN

1 p.m. — Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1

3 p.m. — Wichita State at SMU, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Colgate at Army, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Maryland, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

11 a.m. — VCU at Dayton, ESPNU

Noon — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN

4 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Maryland at Nebraska, FS1

NHL

2 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC

6 p.m. — Colorado at Vegas, NBCSN

Golf

Noon — PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, CBS

Tennis

2 a.m. — Australian Open, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Australian Open, ESPN2

