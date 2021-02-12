On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NBA
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
NBA
Noon — Boston at Washington, NBA TV
6:45 p.m. — Portland at Dallas, ESPN
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma
9 p.m. — Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, NBA TV
9:05 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Denver, ESPN
Auto Racing
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500, Fox
College Basketball
Noon — Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS
Noon — Memphis at Houston, ESPN
1 p.m. — Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1
3 p.m. — Wichita State at SMU, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Colgate at Army, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Maryland, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
11 a.m. — VCU at Dayton, ESPNU
Noon — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN
4 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Maryland at Nebraska, FS1
NHL
2 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC
6 p.m. — Colorado at Vegas, NBCSN
Golf
Noon — PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, CBS
Tennis
2 a.m. — Australian Open, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Australian Open, ESPN2
