On the Air
Radio
Sunday
College Basketball
1 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Texas, KNID (107.1 FM)
NFL
Noon — San Francisco at Dallas, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
College Football
11 a.m. — College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN
NFL
Noon — San Francisco at Dallas, CBS
3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Arizona, Fox
3:25 p.m. — Kansas City at New Orleans, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NBC
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Creighton at Connecticut, FS1
Noon — Illinois at Rutgers, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Texas, Longhorn Network
1 p.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FS1
2 p.m. — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Providence at Seton Hall, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Georgetown at St. John’s FS1
7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
Noon — Miami at Louisville, Fox Sports Oklahoma
2 p.m. — South Dakota at Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma
2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Clemson, Fox Sports Southwest
Golf
11 a.m. — LPGA: CME Group Championship, NBC
1 p.m. — PGA: PNC Championship, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA: PNC Championship, NBC
