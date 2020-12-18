On the Air

Radio

Sunday

College Basketball

1 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Texas, KNID (107.1 FM)

NFL

Noon — San Francisco at Dallas, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

College Football

11 a.m. — College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN

NFL

Noon — San Francisco at Dallas, CBS

3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Arizona, Fox

3:25 p.m. — Kansas City at New Orleans, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NBC

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Creighton at Connecticut, FS1

Noon — Illinois at Rutgers, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Texas, Longhorn Network

1 p.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FS1

2 p.m. — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Providence at Seton Hall, FS1

5:30 p.m. — Georgetown at St. John’s FS1

7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

Noon — Miami at Louisville, Fox Sports Oklahoma

2 p.m. — South Dakota at Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma

2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Clemson, Fox Sports Southwest

Golf

11 a.m. — LPGA: CME Group Championship, NBC

1 p.m. — PGA: PNC Championship, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA: PNC Championship, NBC

