On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Dallas at Cincinnati, KGWA (950 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Dallas at Cincinnati, Fox

Noon — Kansas City at Miami, CBS

3:25 p.m. — New Orleans at Philadelphia, Fox

7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Oakland at Michigan State, FS1

Noon — Richmond at West Virginia, ESPN

1 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Iowa, FS1

3 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Northwestern, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — St. John’s at Georgetown, FS1

8:30 p.m. — Stanford at USC, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

11 a.m. — Virginia at Florida State, Fox Sports Oklahoma

2 p.m. — Duke at Miami, Fox Sports Southwest

2 p.m. — Texas State at Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma

5 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas, ESPN

Golf

10 a.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel

11 a.m. — PGA: QBE Shootout, NBC

1 p.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, NBC

1 p.m. — PGA: QBE Shootout, Golf Channel

Auto Racing

7:05 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ESPN2

NBA

5 p.m. — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV

7:30 p.m. — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ESPN

College Hockey

4 p.m. — Ohio State at Notre Dame, NBCSN

