On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Dallas at Cincinnati, KGWA (950 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Dallas at Cincinnati, Fox
Noon — Kansas City at Miami, CBS
3:25 p.m. — New Orleans at Philadelphia, Fox
7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Oakland at Michigan State, FS1
Noon — Richmond at West Virginia, ESPN
1 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Iowa, FS1
3 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Northwestern, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — St. John’s at Georgetown, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Stanford at USC, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
11 a.m. — Virginia at Florida State, Fox Sports Oklahoma
2 p.m. — Duke at Miami, Fox Sports Southwest
2 p.m. — Texas State at Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma
5 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas, ESPN
Golf
10 a.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel
11 a.m. — PGA: QBE Shootout, NBC
1 p.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, NBC
1 p.m. — PGA: QBE Shootout, Golf Channel
Auto Racing
7:05 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ESPN2
NBA
5 p.m. — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ESPN
College Hockey
4 p.m. — Ohio State at Notre Dame, NBCSN
