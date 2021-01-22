On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NBA
3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
NBA
Noon — Toronto at Indiana, NBA TV
3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, Fox Sports Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, NBA TV
NFL
2:05 p.m. — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, Fox
5:40 p.m. – AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Davidson at Massachusetts, CBSSN
1 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — George Washington at Rhode Island, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Nevada at Wyoming, CBSSN
3 p.m. — Memphis at East Carolina, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Utah at Washington, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Boston at Lafayette, FS1
Women’s College Basketball
11 a.m. — Indiana at Northwestern, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Marquette at Butler, FS1
NHL
11:30 a.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NBC
3 p.m. — Toronto at Calgary, NHL Network
7 p.m. — Nashville at Dallas, NHL Network
Golf
1 p.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA: The Desert Classic, Golf Channel
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA: The Players Championship, FS1
Rodeo
1 p.m. — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, CBS
Track and Field
2 p.m. — American Track League, ESPN
