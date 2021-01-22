On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NBA

3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Sunday

NBA

Noon — Toronto at Indiana, NBA TV

3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, Fox Sports Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, NBA TV

NFL

2:05 p.m. — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, Fox

5:40 p.m. – AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Davidson at Massachusetts, CBSSN

1 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — George Washington at Rhode Island, NBCSN

3 p.m. — Nevada at Wyoming, CBSSN

3 p.m. — Memphis at East Carolina, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Utah at Washington, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Boston at Lafayette, FS1

Women’s College Basketball

11 a.m. — Indiana at Northwestern, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Marquette at Butler, FS1

NHL

11:30 a.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NBC

3 p.m. — Toronto at Calgary, NHL Network

7 p.m. — Nashville at Dallas, NHL Network

Golf

1 p.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, NBC

2 p.m. — PGA: The Desert Classic, Golf Channel

Bowling

11 a.m. — PBA: The Players Championship, FS1

Rodeo

1 p.m. — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, CBS

Track and Field

2 p.m. — American Track League, ESPN

