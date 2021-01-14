ON THE AIR

Radio

Friday

Prep Basketball

6:30 and 8 p.m. — OBA at Hennessey, KXLS (95.7FM)

NBA

7 p.m. — Chicago at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Friday

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Dallas at Milwaukee, ESPN

7 p.m. — Chicago at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma

9:05 p.m. — New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, ESPN

College Basketball

4 p.m. — Marshall at Western Kentucky, CBSSN

4 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Cleveland State at Wright State, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Rutgers, FS1

10 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada, FS1

NHL

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NHL Network

Golf

6 p.m. — PGA: Sony Open, Golf Channel

