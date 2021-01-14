ON THE AIR
Radio
Friday
Prep Basketball
6:30 and 8 p.m. — OBA at Hennessey, KXLS (95.7FM)
NBA
7 p.m. — Chicago at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Friday
NBA
6:45 p.m. — Dallas at Milwaukee, ESPN
7 p.m. — Chicago at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma
9:05 p.m. — New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, ESPN
College Basketball
4 p.m. — Marshall at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
4 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Cleveland State at Wright State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Rutgers, FS1
10 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada, FS1
NHL
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NHL Network
Golf
6 p.m. — PGA: Sony Open, Golf Channel
