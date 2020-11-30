On the Air
TV
Tuesday
College Basketball
12:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational semifinal, ESPN
1:30 p.m. – BYU vs. Southern California, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Maui Invitational semifinal, ESPN
4 p.m. — Vanderbilt vs. Connecticut, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton, FS1
6 p.m. — Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Marquette, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Duke, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Kansas, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, ESPN2
Soccer
1:55 p.m. — Premier League, teams TBA, NBC Sports
8:30 p.m. — Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas
