On the Air

TV

Tuesday

College Basketball

12:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational semifinal, ESPN

1:30 p.m. – BYU vs. Southern California, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Maui Invitational semifinal, ESPN

4 p.m. — Vanderbilt vs. Connecticut, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton, FS1

6 p.m. — Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Marquette, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Duke, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Kansas, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, ESPN2

Soccer

1:55 p.m. — Premier League, teams TBA, NBC Sports

8:30 p.m. — Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas

