Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 33F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.