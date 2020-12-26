On the Air

Radio

Sunday

3:25 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, CBS

Noon — Atlanta at Kansas City, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Green Bay, NBC

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Dallas at L.A. Clippers, NBATV

6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Charlotte, NBATV

9 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, NBATV

College Basketball

3 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS1

Soccer

8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, NBCSN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, NBCSN

1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

