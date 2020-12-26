On the Air
Radio
Sunday
3:25 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, CBS
Noon — Atlanta at Kansas City, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Green Bay, NBC
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Dallas at L.A. Clippers, NBATV
6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Charlotte, NBATV
9 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, NBATV
College Basketball
3 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS1
Soccer
8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, NBCSN
1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
