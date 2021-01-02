On the Air
Radio
Sunday
Noon — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, CBS
Noon — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Arizona at L.A. Rams, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Green Bay at Chicago, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, NBC
NBA
2 p.m. — Boston at Detroit, NBATV
5 p.m. — Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Portland at Golden State, NBATV
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St., Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — Lehigh at Lafayette College, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island, NBC Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
5 p.m. — Navy at Bucknell, CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Houston at SMU, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network
Women’s Basketball
11 a.m. — Clemson at Miami, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Duquesne at Dayton, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Houston at Central Florida, ESPNU
Noon — Kentucky at Mississippi St., ESPN2
Noon — Texas A&M at Florida, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Boston College at North Carolina St., ACC Network
1 p.m. — George Washington at Fordham, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — California at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network
3 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network
5 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
Skiing
2 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Zagreb, Croatia, NBC
3:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Bormio, Italy, NBC
5:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Zagreb, Croatia, NBCSN
Rugby
1:30 p.m. — Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped), NBCSN
Soccer
5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, ESPN2
8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
