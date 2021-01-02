On the Air

Radio

Sunday

Noon — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, CBS

Noon — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Arizona at L.A. Rams, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Green Bay at Chicago, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, NBC

NBA

2 p.m. — Boston at Detroit, NBATV

5 p.m. — Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV

7:30 p.m. — Portland at Golden State, NBATV

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St., Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — Lehigh at Lafayette College, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island, NBC Sports Network

4:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

5 p.m. — Navy at Bucknell, CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Houston at SMU, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network

Women’s Basketball

11 a.m. — Clemson at Miami, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Duquesne at Dayton, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Houston at Central Florida, ESPNU

Noon — Kentucky at Mississippi St., ESPN2

Noon — Texas A&M at Florida, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Boston College at North Carolina St., ACC Network

1 p.m. — George Washington at Fordham, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — California at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network

3 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network

5 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

Skiing

2 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Zagreb, Croatia, NBC

3:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Bormio, Italy, NBC

5:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), Zagreb, Croatia, NBCSN

Rugby

1:30 p.m. — Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped), NBCSN

Soccer

5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, ESPN2

8:10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN

