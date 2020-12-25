On the Air

TV

Saturday

Boxing

5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX

College Basketball

Noon — Houston at Central Florida, ABC

Noon — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN

1 p.m. — Ohio St. at Northwestern, FS1

3 p.m. — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, CBS

3 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, FS1

4 p.m. — Texas Southern at LSU, SEC Network

College Football

2:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, ABC

2:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN

NBA

4 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Houston at Portland, NBATV

NFL

Noon — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFL Network

3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, Amazon Prime/Twitch

7:15 p.m. — Miami at Las Vegas, NFL Network

Skiing

2 p.m. — FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, NBC

Soccer

6:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBCSN

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC

2 p.m. — Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City, NBCSN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you