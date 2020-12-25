On the Air
TV
Saturday
Boxing
5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Basketball
Noon — Houston at Central Florida, ABC
Noon — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN
1 p.m. — Ohio St. at Northwestern, FS1
3 p.m. — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, CBS
3 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois, FS1
4 p.m. — Texas Southern at LSU, SEC Network
College Football
2:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, ABC
2:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN
NBA
4 p.m. — Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Houston at Portland, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFL Network
3:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, Amazon Prime/Twitch
7:15 p.m. — Miami at Las Vegas, NFL Network
Skiing
2 p.m. — FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, NBC
Soccer
6:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBCSN
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC
2 p.m. — Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
