On the Air
TV
Friday
NFL
3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX
College Football
1:30 p.m. — Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo, ESPN
NBA
11 a.m. — New Orleans at Miami, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — Golden State at Milwaukee, ABC
4 p.m. — Brooklyn at Boston, ABC
7 p.m. — Dallas at L.A. Lakers, ABC, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver, ESPN
College Basketball
11:30 a.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan St., FOX
1:30 p.m. — Maryland at Purdue, FS1
6 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.