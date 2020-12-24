On the Air

TV

Friday

NFL

3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX

College Football

1:30 p.m. — Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo, ESPN

NBA

11 a.m. — New Orleans at Miami, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — Golden State at Milwaukee, ABC

4 p.m. — Brooklyn at Boston, ABC

7 p.m. — Dallas at L.A. Lakers, ABC, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver, ESPN

College Basketball

11:30 a.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan St., FOX

1:30 p.m. — Maryland at Purdue, FS1

6 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

