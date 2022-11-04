Scott Northcutt, current president of the Grand National Quail Club
55th annual Grand National Quail Hunt
Taking place Nov. 14-17. The local club's 150 members will host over 60 hunters from around the U.S. at ranches within an 80-mile radius of Enid.
Since 1967, the Grand National Quail Club has put on the national showcase. It is an invitational celebrity quail hunting event that is focused on building business relationships and showcasing Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
"We have a very full slate of attendees coming in for the hunt this year," Scott Northcutt, current president for the local chapter of Grand National Quail Club. "We have 16 new shooters and over 45 past shooters and celebrities that will be in Enid. They'll join the ranchers, dog handlers, sponsors and local members who work each year to put on a world-class quail hunt. For 55 years, our local Enid-area citizens have done a tremendous job sharing Oklahoma values and hospitality with our hunters from all over the country. That camaraderie is what draws people back every year and why a chance to compete in the Grand National is such a treasure to our guests."
Celebrities will return to this year's event. Those coming will include Corey Kent, a country singer, veteran country singer Aaron Tipin. Frank Stallone, Sly's brother, and Scottie Lester.
This year's hunt will once again partner with the Warriors for Freedom Foundation, and will have a service member from the organization again this year, somebody who has served ... the country, not food. Different kind of service.
The foundation is dedicated to supporting veterans and helps with mental health, physical and holistic wellness for active military, vets and their families. Brett Dick, son of Mark and Kaye Dick of Enid, is founder and president of Warriors for Freedom.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation closely monitors bird populations around the state and for over 25 years, has conducted roadside surveys in August to provide hunters an annual Quail Season Outlook. According to this year’s survey, statewide quail population is slightly below the 10 year average, but northcentral Oklahoma numbers improved over 2021 and were the 3rd highest in the last 15 years. “Fortunately for the Grand National, we have tremendous bird dogs and dog handlers that always come through, despite the ups and downs in bird population” said Northcutt. The complete survey can be found at www.wildlifedepartment.com. Quail season in Oklahoma begins Saturday, November 12 and runs through Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
J.D. Strong, Director of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
Habitat and weather are the two biggest determining factors that determine what a quail population will be.
"We don't don wildlife management in this state without working with land owners. So land owners are the key to us being able to get good habitat improvements on the ground that will benefit quail. It's often referred to as the 'fire bird,' because fire is such an important habitat management tool for quail populations and helps really stimulate and improve habitat when used properly on the landscape."
The quail population is hard to predict. Jokingly said you can't go to Vegas and see what the line is on what the quail population will be.
"We do roadside counts, and we just wrapped up the October count. We'll get an update on that on Monday, but the preview I got for that shows that it will be pretty similar to last year ... maybe up a little bit statewide. Not vastly up like we saw in 2016, for example. We saw a really good spike in the population and some really productive hunting."
"I think it's important to remember that wildlife conservation, quail conservation, doesn't happen without hunters. We get zero appropriations at the Department of Wildlife, so everything that we do with our landowner private assistance programs and our people, and our boots on the ground, and our game wardens enforcing laws, and biologists out there trying to help manage and grow populations ... all that is underwritten by license sales, and a federal excise tax that's levied on guns, ammunition, that sort of thing. Maintaining, and hopefully growing interest in quail hunting is good for pouring conservation dollars, in this case, onto the ground to improve habitat for better quail hunting."
When you have struggling populations,
Said the current quail population is nothing like it was in the 1980s, in Oklahoma or anywhere else in bobwhite range. Said it tends to see a decline in interest.
"Events like the Grand National build interest, sustain interest, remind people of the big tradition we have in Oklahoma of being a quail hunting state. And at the end of the day, it's putting dollars out into the habitat to help bobwhites."
"It's extremely important ... it's not only important, it's critical, it's foundational for wildlife conservation in this country. Most states are similar to Oklahoma in that it's hunters, shooters, anglers and trappers that basically sustain the fish and wildlife conservation apparatus in our state and all the other states. If that interest is in decline and those license sales start trending downward, that means fewer dollars going into habitat management, in this case, to improve quail populations."
