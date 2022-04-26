The NFL Draft begins Thursday, and a load of prospects from The University pf Oklahoma look to hear their names called over the three days of the draft, whether it's in round one, or round seven.
NFL.com, ranks from 5-8 based on their ability to start and what the outlook is for a prospect. Aidan Hutchinson, who is considered a top-three pick, has a grade of 6.8.
OU had 10 players in attendance at the NFL combine. Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the Sooners, at 4.47 seconds. In four seasons, Turner-Yell made 190 tackles and had four interceptions, including three last season. Turner-Yell had a grade of six, which means he has "could be an above-average backup.
The highest ranked Sooner is edge rusher Nik Bonitto who has a grade of 6.33 which according to NFL.com's ranking system means Bonitto will eventually be an above-average starter. Bonitto ran a 4.54 second 40-yard dash at the combine and had 118 tackles as a Sooner. Bonitto was one of three Sooners to run the 3-cone drill and was the fastest, with a time of 7.07 seconds. Bonitto also led all Sooners in the 20-yard shuttle drill, with a time of 4.23 seconds which ranks in the top 15 of all prospects.
Wide receiver Mike Woods had a time of 4.55 in the dash. Woods, led all Sooners in the broad jump, jumping 10'5". Woods, who transferred to Oklahoma after two years at Arkansas, caught 100 passes over his three years at both schools for 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns. Woods is the lowest graded Sooner with a grade of 5.57, which means he is likely to be an undrafted free agent.
Linebacker Brian Asamoah had a time of 4.56 seconds. Asamoah played in 32 games over three seasons in Norman and had 168 tackles, with five sacks, and three forced fumbles. Asamoah led all Sooners in the vertical jump, jumping 36.5 inches.
Running back Kennedy Brooks ran the 40 in 4.59 seconds, good for 19th out of all prospects. In four seasons as a Sooner, Brooks ran for 3,320 yards and 31 scores. His yardage is the 33rd most by a running back in Big 12 conference history. Brooks is the Big 12 career leader in rushing yards per attempt with seven. NFL.com has Brooks at a 6.11 ranking, which means Brooks could be a good backup with potential to be a starter. Brooks is ranked 13th among running backs in the draft.
Edge rusher Isaiah Thomas had 16.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss in his four seasons in Norman. Thomas had a time of 4.7 seconds in the dash, sixth among Oklahoma players. NFL.com has Thomas' grade at 6.0, 11th among edge rushers. and projects his as an above-average backup.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a time of 4.89 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the third best among defensive tackles. In two seasons at Oklahoma, Winfrey made 40 tackles, with 16.5 for a loss and six sacks. Winfrey played in 20 games after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. NFL.com has Winfrey gives Winfrey a grade of 6.23, which means he is projected to be an average starter. The grade is fifth among defensive tackles.
On Thursday, we will preview prospects from Oklahoma State and Tulsa
