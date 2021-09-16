ENID, Okla. — Enid Pride, which was scheduled for Oct. 16, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cris Caez-Rojas, chair of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition's board of directors, said it took the board two hours to decide to postpone Pride.
"We went back and forth and listed all of the possible ways that we could keep it and move forward, and then we just decided it was just better for everyone's safety if we just postponed for now," Caez-Rojas said.
Caez-Rojas said even if Pride was set up outdoors with limited vendors and sponsors, there would be "no way to limit attendance," and the board was worried about being able to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
That coupled with rising COVID-19 numbers in Garfield County — which reported 278 actives cases as of Wednesday — Caez-Rojas said the board felt like holding the Pride event wouldn't be a safe environment for the community.
"We're here for the community, and we're here to take their health and well-being into account, as well," he said. "We all want to celebrate Pride, and we want to be able to be together again and provide a safe space, but it's just not the time quite yet to where we can do that safely."
The board had the emergency meeting a couple weeks ago because a few vendors had some concerns about Pride being canceled, and other vendors wanted to pull out of the event due to the pandemic.
Caez-Rojas said a handful of vendors and one sponsor pulled out of Pride, but "everybody else decided to stay on board."
The board hasn't decided on a date
