MAUD 56, POND CREEK-HUNTER 32

PC-H 0 16 8 8 — 32

Maud 16 8 24 8 — 56

First quarter

MHS — Bobby Watson 3-yard touchdown run (Bryce Bodkin run)

MHS — Bodkin 5-yard touchdown run (Bodkin run)

Second quarter

PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 25-yard pass from Ethan Ensminger (Ensminger pass to Stapleton)

MHS — Bodkin 21-yard touchdown run (Bodkin)

PC-H — Kaden Craig 24-yard touchdown pass from Ensminger (Ensminger run)

Third quarter

MHS — Daubert 13-yard touchdown pass from Bodkin (Bodkin pass to Daubert)

PC-H — Ensminger 25-yard touchdown run (Cole Mitchell run)

MHS — Bodkin 24-yard touchdown run (Bodkin pass to Watson)

MHS — Daubert 15-yard touchdown pass from Bodkin (Bodkin pass to Watson)

Fourth quarter

MHS — Bodkin 41-yard touchdown run (Bodkin pass to Zack Moutaw)

PC-H — Conner Czapanski 8-yard touchdown run (Josh Foster run)

Team stats

MHS PC-H

First downs: 15 11

Rushing yards: 270 224

Passing yards 99 115

Passing: 7-16-0 7-16-1

Fumbles (lost): 1(0) 2(0)

Penalties: 5-50 3-30

Punts 1-35 1-38

