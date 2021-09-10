MAUD 56, POND CREEK-HUNTER 32
PC-H 0 16 8 8 — 32
Maud 16 8 24 8 — 56
First quarter
MHS — Bobby Watson 3-yard touchdown run (Bryce Bodkin run)
MHS — Bodkin 5-yard touchdown run (Bodkin run)
Second quarter
PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 25-yard pass from Ethan Ensminger (Ensminger pass to Stapleton)
MHS — Bodkin 21-yard touchdown run (Bodkin)
PC-H — Kaden Craig 24-yard touchdown pass from Ensminger (Ensminger run)
Third quarter
MHS — Daubert 13-yard touchdown pass from Bodkin (Bodkin pass to Daubert)
PC-H — Ensminger 25-yard touchdown run (Cole Mitchell run)
MHS — Bodkin 24-yard touchdown run (Bodkin pass to Watson)
MHS — Daubert 15-yard touchdown pass from Bodkin (Bodkin pass to Watson)
Fourth quarter
MHS — Bodkin 41-yard touchdown run (Bodkin pass to Zack Moutaw)
PC-H — Conner Czapanski 8-yard touchdown run (Josh Foster run)
Team stats
MHS PC-H
First downs: 15 11
Rushing yards: 270 224
Passing yards 99 115
Passing: 7-16-0 7-16-1
Fumbles (lost): 1(0) 2(0)
Penalties: 5-50 3-30
Punts 1-35 1-38
