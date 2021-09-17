RINGWOOD 34, WAYNOKA 24
Ringwood touchdowns
R — Cesar Charqueno 3 pass from Jaxon Meyer
R — Charqueno 54 pass from Meyer
R — Logan Palmer 7 pass from Meyer
R — Tanner Greb 19 pass from Meyer
R — Meyer 1 run
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Bruce Longton Sr., 69, of Enid, will be held privately at a later date. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The funeral services honoring and celebrating the life of Kelly Straw, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be made to the family on line at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The memorial services celebratingLinda Fay Higgins, 70, of Ponca City, will be held at a later date. Complete cremation care is under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
