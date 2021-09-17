RINGWOOD 34, WAYNOKA 24

Ringwood touchdowns

R — Cesar Charqueno 3 pass from Jaxon Meyer

R — Charqueno 54 pass from Meyer

R — Logan Palmer 7 pass from Meyer

R — Tanner Greb 19 pass from Meyer

R — Meyer 1 run

