Mid-America Nationals
Enid results
Hector Perez, 106 — bye; pinned Ortiz, Altus, 41 seconds; pinned Hernandez, Rockwell, 1:23. Round of 16 — pinned Aiden Stewart, Olathe East, 4:48; vs. Korey Griffin, Jay
Peyton Zweifel, 113 — pinned Finders, Airline, 42 seconds; maj. dec. Reyes-Casey, Plano West, 9-0; pinned Guzman, El Reno, 1:36. Round of 16 — pinned by Chase Davis, SLC, 3:07; vs. Brandon Lamar, Tuttle
Vinny Vandiver, 132 — dec. by Klassen, Weatherford, 2-0 SV; pinned by Heger, El Reno, 1:25; pinned by Snapp, Altus, 2:52. Consolations — pinned Carter, Airline, 1:37; vs. Adam Lohmann, Union
Stephen Brooks, 138 — maj. dec. Golden Collinsville, 12-0; pinned by Shepard, Arlington Martin, 3:39; dec. by. Mejia, Tuttle, 9-2. Consolations — pinned Manuel, Airline, 1:12; vs. Colton Young, SLC
Trinit Zweifel, 145 — dec. by Martinez, Duncan, 5-3 SV; pinned Warren, Jay, 1:20; pinned Jenkins, Piedmont, 1:35. Round of 16 — maj.dec. by Kody Rutledge, Edmond North, 12-2; vs. Anthony Hudspeth, Edmond Santa Fe
Jason Pearson, 152 — bye; pinned by Schneider, Edmond North, 1:31; pinned Fraser, Lincoln Christian, 47 seconds; maj. dec. by Jarrett Whitefield, Edmond North, 8-0. Consolations — vs. Cody Hugbaels, Maize, Kan.
Leslie Fortner, 152 — pinned by Meikman, Plano West, 35 second; pinned by Cole, Glenpool, 3:01; pinned by Akenroye, SLC, 56 seconds; pinned by Hayden, Tuttle, 50 seconds
Jason Sayers, 182 — bye; pinned Rogers, Altus, 1:10; pinned by Fury, KMC, 2:34. Round of 16 — pinned by Garrett Wells, Glenpool, 1:23; vs. Will Shoemaker, Edmond Santa Fe
Carlos Alvarado, 195 — bye; pinned Hanson, Byron Nelson, 2:43; pinned Young, Putnam City North, 1:49. Round of 16 — pinned by Damon Walker, Airline, 28 seconds; vs. Makaveli Ramirez, Piedmont
Seth Melvin, 285 — bye; dec. by. Chew, Rockwell, 3-0; pinned Sherfield, Putnam City North, 1:49. Round of 16 — pinned by Adley Bufford, Edmond Santa Fe, 24 seconds; vs. Devon Lolar, Duncan
