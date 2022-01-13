Broken Arrow 73, Enid 3

106 — Perez was defeated by tech fall Forbes

113 — Ibtu was pinned by Furra

120 — Enid forfeit

126 — Z. Fortner pinned by Witcraft

132 — Vandiver pinned by Roop

138 — Brooks pinned by Wollis

145 — Zweifel defeated by Cullors 1-4

152 — L. Fortner pinned by Stinchcomb

160 — Fuksa lost by tech fall to O. Jones

170 — Enid forfeited

182 — Sayres pinned by Lamont

195 — Alvarado defeated Martin 5-3

220 — Withey pinned by E. Hynes

285 — Sanchez pinned by J. Brammer

Owasso 57, Enid 24

106 — Perez lost by tech fall to B. Humphries

113 — Ibtu pinned by J. Humphries

120 — Enid forfeit

126 — Vandiver lost by fall to E. Eicler

132 — Z. Fortner lost by fall to J. Alexander

138 — Brooks won by fall to I. Branan

145 — Zweifel won by fall to I. Sells

152 — L. Fortner lost by tech fall to C. Herbert

160 — Fuksa lost by fall to J. Williams

170 — Enid forfeit

182 — Sayres lost by tech fall to J. Newbie

195 — Alvarado pinned Z. Rlea

220 — Withey received forfeit

285 — Sanchez pinned by T. Rich

Enid 77, Del City 0

106 — Perez pinned Colbert

113 — Ibtu won by forfeit

120 — double forfeit

126 — Z. Fortner pinned D.J. Wright

132 — Vandiver won by tech fall over Miles

138 — Brooks won by fall over E. Miles

145 — Zweifel won by fall over Jo’quan Howard

152 — Pearson won by fall over Brendon Slaniker

160 — L. Fortner pinned R. Mendoza

170 — Fuksa received forfeit

182 — Sayres pinned Enacio Reyna

195 — Alvarado pinned H. Morrow

220 — Withey received forfeit

285 — Sanchez recieved forfeit

Junior high beat Owasso and Del City, lost to Broken Arrow

