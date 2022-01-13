Broken Arrow 73, Enid 3
106 — Perez was defeated by tech fall Forbes
113 — Ibtu was pinned by Furra
120 — Enid forfeit
126 — Z. Fortner pinned by Witcraft
132 — Vandiver pinned by Roop
138 — Brooks pinned by Wollis
145 — Zweifel defeated by Cullors 1-4
152 — L. Fortner pinned by Stinchcomb
160 — Fuksa lost by tech fall to O. Jones
170 — Enid forfeited
182 — Sayres pinned by Lamont
195 — Alvarado defeated Martin 5-3
220 — Withey pinned by E. Hynes
285 — Sanchez pinned by J. Brammer
Owasso 57, Enid 24
106 — Perez lost by tech fall to B. Humphries
113 — Ibtu pinned by J. Humphries
120 — Enid forfeit
126 — Vandiver lost by fall to E. Eicler
132 — Z. Fortner lost by fall to J. Alexander
138 — Brooks won by fall to I. Branan
145 — Zweifel won by fall to I. Sells
152 — L. Fortner lost by tech fall to C. Herbert
160 — Fuksa lost by fall to J. Williams
170 — Enid forfeit
182 — Sayres lost by tech fall to J. Newbie
195 — Alvarado pinned Z. Rlea
220 — Withey received forfeit
285 — Sanchez pinned by T. Rich
Enid 77, Del City 0
106 — Perez pinned Colbert
113 — Ibtu won by forfeit
120 — double forfeit
126 — Z. Fortner pinned D.J. Wright
132 — Vandiver won by tech fall over Miles
138 — Brooks won by fall over E. Miles
145 — Zweifel won by fall over Jo’quan Howard
152 — Pearson won by fall over Brendon Slaniker
160 — L. Fortner pinned R. Mendoza
170 — Fuksa received forfeit
182 — Sayres pinned Enacio Reyna
195 — Alvarado pinned H. Morrow
220 — Withey received forfeit
285 — Sanchez recieved forfeit
Junior high beat Owasso and Del City, lost to Broken Arrow
