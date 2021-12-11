Championship finals
106 — Garrett McBride, Edmond North pinned Trent Eck, Andale, 16 seconds
113 — Cash Donnell, Piedmont def. Christia Belford, Edmond North , 4-3
120 — Gage Walker, Jay dec. Hunter Hollingsworth, Edmond North, 2-1
126 — Bubba Wright, KMC pinned Nakaglen Shabazz, Maize, 2:35
132 — Brody Gee, Skiatook dec. Kaden Smith, Bridge Creek, 3-2
138 — Josey Jernegen, Skiatook dec. Kyle Lew, HWS, 8-4
145 — Reese Davis, Tuttle dec, Koby Routledge, Edmond North, 5-3
152 — Cameron Steed, Collinsville dec. Noah Smith, Union, 3-0
160 — John Wiley, Mustang dec. Drake Acklin, Collinsville, 5-1
170 — Claude Moates, Mustang dec. Connor Padgett, Maize, 6-1
182 — Garrett Wells, Glenpool dec. Jacen Jackson, Mustang, 8-7
195 — Farid Mubarak, PLW injury default over Ricky Thomas, Edmond North
220 — Creshaw Mayberry, Union dec. Jeazha Freeman, Weatherford, 2-1 TB
285 — Harley Andrews, Tuttle pinned Maverick Williams Jay, 1:07
Team — Edmond North 585, Tuttle 529
