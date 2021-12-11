Enid results Mid-America Nationals
Team — 21. 160.5 points
Hector Perez, 106 — Gold bracket, 6th — Quarterfinals — pinned by Kory Griffin, Jay, 5:47. Consolations — pinned Cole Smith, Skiatook, 2:36; pinned Logan Olsen, Airline, 2:15; 5th — dec. by Barrett Byers, Piedmont, 12-11
Peyton Zweifel, 113 — Gold bracket — Consolations — pinned by Brandon Lamar, Tuttle, 2:47; dec. Devon Frazier, Putnam City North, 10-4; 13th — dec. by Reece Parks, Maize, 5-2
Vinny Sandiver, 132 — Silver bracket — 2nd round — pinned by Adam Lohmann, Union, 2:52. Consolations — pinned Silas Carney, Glenpool, 5:36; pinned Noah Bollinger, ROC, 2:05; 5th — pinned by Jaxon Klassen, Weatherford, 2:42
Stephen Brooks, 138 — Silver bracket — 2nd round — maj. dec. Colton Young, Southlake Carroll, 11-1; pinned by Dailey Jennings, El Reno, 4:09; 3rd place — pinned Elijah Lunn, Bartlesville, 2:17
Trinit Zweifel, 145 — Gold bracket, 7th — Consolations — pinned Anthony Hudspeth, Edmond Santa Fe, 46 seconds; dec. Daegen Griffin, El Reno, 3-2; dec. by J.P. Martinez, Duncan, 3-2 OT TB; 7th - maj. Tod Brakebill, Mustang, 13-3
Josh Pearson, 152 — Silver bracket — Consolations — pinned by Cody Highbach, Maize, Kan., 34 seconds; maj. dec. by Dayton Cross, Duncan, 16-3; won by forfeit over Casaubozn, Liberty Christian; 13th — dec. Hurtado, Union, 5-4
Jason Sayers, 180 — Gold bracket — Consolations — dec. by Will Shoemaker, Edmond Santa Fe, 8-5; pinned by Ulloa, Putnam City; 15th — def. Yinusa, Union, 9-3
Carlos Alvarado, 195 — Gold bracket — Quarterfinals — pinned Makaveli Ramirez, Piedmont, 3:49. Semifinals — dec. by Ricky Thomas, Edmond North, 3-1; 3rd — def. by Drew Powell, Bridge Creek, 9-3
Seth Melvin, 285 — Gold bracket — Consolations — forfeited to Devon Lolar, Duncan (illness)
