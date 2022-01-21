Enid wrestling results
Jay Hancock Invitational
Hector Perez, 106 — dec. Huffer, Westmoore, 2-0; dec. by J. Goodin, Edmond North, 5-0. Consolation — dec. Hogan, Putnam City North, 10-3; dec. K. Hernendeen, Guthrie, 2-1. Semifinals — vs. D. Frazier, Putnam North
Steven Brooks, 138 — dec. A. Schane, Yukon, 7-4. Quarterfinals — dec. by by S. Muse, Choctaw, 2-0. Consolations — dec. J. Reems, Cascia Hall, 2-0; dec, by. C. Perkins, Westmoore, 9-2
Jason Pearson, 145 — dec. by Hillyer, Woodward, 6-2. Consolation — dec. K. Minton, Putnam City West, 2-0; dec. by J. Speer, Choctaw, 2-0
Trinit Zweifel, 145 — maj. dec. by Brooks, Collinsville, 12-0; pinned Weller, Cascia Hall, 2:00; pinned Carey, Guthrie, 1:27; pinned. S. Shouse, Moore, 3:31; Consolation Semifinals — vs. Speer, Choctaw
Carlos Alvarado, 195 — pinned M. Aguilar, Stillwater, 1:41; dec. L. Krause, Union, 1:21. Semifinals — vs. Coal Madison, Guthrie
Seth Melvin, 285 — dec. by Cottrill, Stillwater, 9-2; won by forfeit over M. Clark, Union; won by forfeit over Taylor, Putnam City West; pinned by Tapa, Santa Fe South, 2:36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.