Enid results at Larry Wilkey (Jenks) Invitational wrestling tournament
Hector Perez, 106 — pinned Caden Gardner, Salina, 44 seconds; Quarterfinals – maj. dec. by Bryson Humphries, Owasso, 17-6. Consolations — vs. Thatcher Parker, Bartlesville
Payton Zweifel, 113 — injury default to Hayden Cromwell, Yukon
Zach Fortner, 126 — pinned by Jayden Johnson, Melissa, 1:39. Consolations — dec. Gavin Ostereich, Moore, 10-5; Saturday — vs. Moore, Toganoxic, Kan.
Vinny Vandiver, 132 — pinned by Jack Swenson, Ponca City, 3:47. Consolations – pinned by Brady Ramsey, Yukon, 24 seconds
Steven Brooks, 138 — pinned Ian Wood, Melissa, 3:45; pinned Connor Perkins, Westmoore, 2:50; Quarterfinals – dec. Logan Ashford, Moore, 6-3. Semifinals – pinned by Garrett Kernell, Putnam City North, 4:59. Advances to consolation semifinals.
Trinkt Zweifel, 145 — pinned Hunter Willeford, Southmoore, 1:58. Quarterfinals — maj. dec. Blake Hurt, Sapulpa, 10-0. Semifinals — pinned Jesse Remington, Locust Grove, 3:22. Finals — vs. Chad Herbert, Owasso
Leslie Fortner, 152 — pinned by Gavin Montgomery, Salina, 1:40. Consolations — pinned by Braxten Jones, Carl Junction, 2:44
Jason Sayres, 182 — pinned by Jesse Newby, Owasso, 3:35. Consolations — pinned Joe Clay, Southmoore, 1:48; dec. by Xander Connell, Sapulpa, 9-2
Carlos Alvarado, 195 —pinned J.D. Atterbery, Bartlesville, 45 seconds. Quarterfinals — pinned Greyson Foster, Jenks, 59 seconds. Semifinals — pinned Shane Scott, Yukon, 4:59. Finals — vs. Landon Newlin, Ponca City
Seth Melvin, 285 — dec. by Rio Gomez, Newton, Kan., 8-2. Consolations — dec. by Marvin Butler, Southmoore, 7-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.