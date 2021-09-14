PIEDMONT 3, ENID 1

((PHS) 26-24; (PHS) 29-27; (EHS) 25-17; (PHS) 25-22)

PACERS:

Aces Kills Blks

Avery Sampson 1  2  0

Zhuang 0  0  0

Camarena 0  1  4

Morse 0  0  0

Whitehead 0  15  2

Jackson 1  2  4

VanMeter 0  0  0

Tommy 0  4  2

Levy 0  0  0

Teply 6  0  0

