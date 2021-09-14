PIEDMONT 3, ENID 1
((PHS) 26-24; (PHS) 29-27; (EHS) 25-17; (PHS) 25-22)
PACERS:
Aces Kills Blks
Avery Sampson 1 2 0
Zhuang 0 0 0
Camarena 0 1 4
Morse 0 0 0
Whitehead 0 15 2
Jackson 1 2 4
VanMeter 0 0 0
Tommy 0 4 2
Levy 0 0 0
Teply 6 0 0
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 9:32 pm
