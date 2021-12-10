From Thursday, Dec. 9
Girls 200-yard medley relay
4th place — Enid High School, 2:09.78
Boys 200-yard medley relay
2nd place — Enid High School, 1:46.35
Girls 200-yard freestyle
1st place — Shyann Kissinger (EHS), 1:59.55
18th place — Brionna Clayton (EHS), 2:58.37
19th place — Dayana Duran (EHS), 4:10.96
Boys 200-yard freestyle
2nd place — Weston Stewart (EHS), 1:52.72
11th place — Noah Johnson (EHS), 2:15.22
17th place — Hudson Plummer (EHS), 2:32.78
18th place — Sean Taylor (EHS), 2:41.17
Girls 200-yard individual medley
6th place — KaDynce Brochu (EHS), 2:30.68
Boys 200-yard individual medley
1st place — Dane Griffin (EHS), 2:03.31
11th place — Weston Johnson (EHS), 2:27.84
12th place — Higby Cody (EHS), 2:29.05
13th place — Kal-El Hooper (EHS), 2:36.61
Girls 50-yard freestyle
4th place — Jordan Pierce (EHS), 27.65
8th place — Elsa Stewart (EHS), 27.92
11th place — Loren Simpson (EHS), 29.92
25th place — Jacelyn Weidner (EHS), 37.30
27th place — Dayana Duran (EHS), x38.43
29th place — Michelle Lupercio (EHS), x40.57
Boys 50-yard freestyle
1st place — Kade Couchman (EHS), 22.02
8th place — Statton Mantz (EHS), 25.89
15th place — Carson Nault (EHS), 28.20
20th place — Blake Jensen (EHS), 30.37
Girls 100-yard butterfly
7th place — Gabby Mendoza-Lara (EHS), 1:16.38
Boys 100-yard butterfly
1st place — Kade Couchman (EHS), 53.09
12th place — Luke Rogers (EHS), 1:04.64
14th place — Hudson Plummer (EHS), 1:21.82
Girls 100-yard freestyle
3rd place — KaDynce Brochu (EHS), 58.47
14th place — Loren Simpson (EHS), 1:11.46
24th place — Addisyn Harris (EHS), 1:27.16
26th place — Michelle Lupercio (EHS), x1:33.19
Boys 100-yard freestyle
1st place — Dane Griffin (EHS), 49.54
8th place — Jayden Hines (EHS), 57.23
9th place — Statton Mantz (EHS), 57.63
20th place — Johnathan Ylitalo (EHS), 1:04.56
Girls 500-yard freestyle
1st place — Shyann Kissinger (EHS), 5:17.71
Boys 500-yard freestyle
1st place — Weston Stewart (EHS), 4:59.03
5th place — Kal-El Hooper (EHS), 6:03.81
6th place — Noah Johnson (EHS), 6:09.85
11th place — Sean Taylor (EHS), 7:37.75
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay
3rd place — Enid High School, 1:50.45
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay
1st place — Enid High School (Johnson, Couchman, Stewart, Grffin), 1:32.47 5th place — Enid High School (Plummer, Nault, Hines, Mantz), 1:48.39
Girls 100-yard backstroke
7th place — Gabby Mendoza-Lara (EHS), 1:13.42
20th place — Addisyn Harris (EHS), 1:46.89
Boys 100-yard backstroke
3rd place — Luke Rogers (EHS), 1:02.36
6th place — Cody Higbee 1:07.66
Girls 100-yard breaststroke
5th place — Brionna Clayton (EHS), 1:22.69
Boys 100-yard breaststroke
4th place — Weston Johnson (EHS), 1:09.54
11th place — Jayden Hines (EHS), 1:20.33
14th place — Blake Jensen (EHS), 1:36.31
Girls 400-yard freestyle
2nd place — Enid High School (Mendoza-Lara, Brochu, Stewart, Kissinger), 3:58.54
Boys 400-yard freestyle
3rd place — Enid High School (Higbee, Rogers, W. Stewart, Griffin), 3:36.92
8th place — Enid High School (Hooper, Ylitalo, Johnson, Nault), 4:15.06
Plainsmen finished 2nd overall
Pacers finished 4th overall
