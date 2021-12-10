From Thursday, Dec. 9

Girls 200-yard medley relay

4th place — Enid High School, 2:09.78

Boys 200-yard medley relay

2nd place — Enid High School, 1:46.35

Girls 200-yard freestyle

1st place — Shyann Kissinger (EHS), 1:59.55

18th place — Brionna Clayton (EHS), 2:58.37

19th place — Dayana Duran (EHS), 4:10.96

Boys 200-yard freestyle

2nd place — Weston Stewart (EHS), 1:52.72

11th place — Noah Johnson (EHS), 2:15.22

17th place — Hudson Plummer (EHS), 2:32.78

18th place — Sean Taylor (EHS), 2:41.17

Girls 200-yard individual medley

6th place — KaDynce Brochu (EHS), 2:30.68

Boys 200-yard individual medley

1st place — Dane Griffin (EHS), 2:03.31

11th place — Weston Johnson (EHS), 2:27.84

12th place — Higby Cody (EHS), 2:29.05

13th place — Kal-El Hooper (EHS), 2:36.61

Girls 50-yard freestyle

4th place — Jordan Pierce (EHS), 27.65

8th place — Elsa Stewart (EHS), 27.92

11th place — Loren Simpson (EHS), 29.92

25th place — Jacelyn Weidner (EHS), 37.30

27th place — Dayana Duran (EHS), x38.43

29th place — Michelle Lupercio (EHS), x40.57

Boys 50-yard freestyle

1st place — Kade Couchman (EHS), 22.02

8th place — Statton Mantz (EHS), 25.89

15th place — Carson Nault (EHS), 28.20

20th place — Blake Jensen (EHS), 30.37

Girls 100-yard butterfly

7th place — Gabby Mendoza-Lara (EHS), 1:16.38

Boys 100-yard butterfly

1st place — Kade Couchman (EHS), 53.09

12th place — Luke Rogers (EHS), 1:04.64

14th place — Hudson Plummer (EHS), 1:21.82

Girls 100-yard freestyle

3rd place — KaDynce Brochu (EHS), 58.47

14th place — Loren Simpson (EHS), 1:11.46

24th place — Addisyn Harris (EHS), 1:27.16

26th place — Michelle Lupercio (EHS), x1:33.19

Boys 100-yard freestyle

1st place — Dane Griffin (EHS), 49.54

8th place — Jayden Hines (EHS), 57.23

9th place — Statton Mantz (EHS), 57.63

20th place — Johnathan Ylitalo (EHS), 1:04.56

Girls 500-yard freestyle

1st place — Shyann Kissinger (EHS), 5:17.71

Boys 500-yard freestyle

1st place — Weston Stewart (EHS), 4:59.03

5th place — Kal-El Hooper (EHS), 6:03.81

6th place — Noah Johnson (EHS), 6:09.85

11th place — Sean Taylor (EHS), 7:37.75

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay

3rd place — Enid High School, 1:50.45 

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay

1st place — Enid High School (Johnson, Couchman, Stewart, Grffin), 1:32.47 5th place — Enid High School (Plummer, Nault, Hines, Mantz), 1:48.39

Girls 100-yard backstroke

7th place — Gabby Mendoza-Lara (EHS), 1:13.42

20th place — Addisyn Harris (EHS), 1:46.89

Boys 100-yard backstroke

3rd place — Luke Rogers (EHS), 1:02.36

6th place — Cody Higbee 1:07.66

Girls 100-yard breaststroke

5th place — Brionna Clayton (EHS), 1:22.69

Boys 100-yard breaststroke

4th place — Weston Johnson (EHS), 1:09.54

11th place — Jayden Hines (EHS), 1:20.33

14th place — Blake Jensen (EHS), 1:36.31

Girls 400-yard freestyle

2nd place — Enid High School (Mendoza-Lara, Brochu, Stewart, Kissinger), 3:58.54

Boys 400-yard freestyle

3rd place — Enid High School (Higbee, Rogers, W. Stewart, Griffin), 3:36.92

8th place — Enid High School (Hooper, Ylitalo, Johnson, Nault), 4:15.06

Plainsmen finished 2nd overall

Pacers finished 4th overall

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you