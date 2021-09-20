PIONEER 6, CHISHOLM 5
Chisholm 201 000 200 — 5 11 6
Pioneer 003 010 101 — 6 9 4
WP — Trumbley 9.0 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 13 SO, 3 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 2-5 (triple); Meyer 3-5 (double, double); Stephens 2-4, (double) 2 RBI; Booth 1-4, 1 RBI; Cantrell 0-3, 1 RBI; Harding 0-4; Nation 1-3; Real 0-4; Peace 0-4; Chisholm — Andrews 1-4; Meek 1-4, 1 RBI; Arnold 4-5 (double); Harris 2-2 (double), 2 RBI; Marlatt 1-5; Fuksa 0-3, 1 RBI; Pina 1-4; Watkins 0-4;
