GUTHRIE 5, ENID 3
Enid 000 12 — 3 6 1
Guthrie 103 1x — 5 6 1
WP — Tucker 5.0 IP, 3 SO; LP — Withey 5.0 IP, 2 SO; Enid — Patterson 1-4; Bezdicek 2-2 (solo home run); Withey 2-3; Henry 1-4;
PIONEER 11, WATONGA 3
Watonga 012 00 — 3 4 2
Pioneer 334 01 — 11 14 4
WP — Trumbley, 5 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Roberts, 4 1/3 innings, 14 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Waiting — Hussey, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Dyer, 1-for-2; Bridges, 1-for-2, run scored; Bruner, 1-for-2; Roman Nose, run scored. Pioneer — Trumbley, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Meyer, 1-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, triple; Stephens, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Booth, 2-for-3, run scored; Harding, run scored, RBI; Cantrell, 1-for-3, RBI; Nation, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Real, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Peace, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, RBI
Pioneer, 13-1, will host Shidler at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
DOVER 11, OBA 9
OBA 103 50 — 9 13 2
Dover 900 02 — 11 3 2
LP — Conley Cayot. OBA — Cooper Cayot 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Conley Cayot, 2 RBI; Patocka, double, 2 RBI; Titus, double; Alana White, 2 RBI
DOVER 13, CIMARRON 1
Dover 121 27 — 13 4 1
Cimarron 100 00 — 1 2 0
LP — Moore. Cimarron — Moore, 1-for-2; Anthony, 1-for-2
CIMARRON 10, OBA 4
OBA 012 1 — 4 2 1
Cimarron 064 x — 10 6 1
WP —Moore. LP — Conley Cayot. OBA — Stella Stanley, 1-for-2, run scored; Jasia Waddell, 1-for-2; Alana White, RBI; Leah Titus, run scored. Cimarron — Zoe Coker, 2-for-3, run scored; Kadi Bergdall, run scored; Kyra Coker, 2 runs scored; Tobie Moore, 1-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, triple; Wisel, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Reagan Brakhage, run scored; Brylee Thruber, run scored; Shyenne Hazen, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Reesa Anthony, run scored
