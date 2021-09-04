Highway 81 Classic
Championship
PIONEER 4, CHISHOLM 3
Chisholm 000 001 2 — 3 5 1
Pioneer 000 121 x — 4 8 2
WP — Trembly, 7 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Andrews 6 innings, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. Chisholm — Arnold, 1-for-3, run scored, triple; M. Killen, 1-for-3; J. Killen, 1-for-3; Harris, 2-for-3; Blosser, run scored; Pina run scored. Pioneer — Trembly, 3-for-4, triple, 2 doubles, run scored, RBI; Meyer, 1-for-4; Stephens, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Booth, 1-for-3, RBI; Harding, 1-for-2, triple, run scored; Nation run scored; Pease, run scored
3rd place
ALVA 3, MULHALL-ORLANDO 2
5th place
BLACKWELL 7, KINGFISHER 6
7th place
OKARCHE 12, CHISHOLM JV 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.