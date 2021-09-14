ENID 22, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON-TULSA MEMORIAL 1
BT-TM — 000 01x x — 1 5 5
Enid — 783 4xx x — 22 15 1
WP — Patterson 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 6 SO, 0 BB; Enid — Revels 4-4, 3 RBI; Layton 1-1, 1 RBI; Henry 3-4, 2 RBI; Norman 1-1, 2 RBI; Withey 0-1; Patterson 3-4, RBI; Barwick 1-1, 1 RBI; Bezdicek 3-3, 5 RBI;
PIONEER 8, DOVER 0
OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 18, MEDFORD 5
OBA — 4(11)3 xxx x — 18 14 0
Medford — 401 xxx x — 5 4 2
WP — Conley Cayot 3.0 IP< 4 H, 5 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB; OBA — Cooper Cayot 2-2, 2 RBI; Titus 2-2, 2 RBI; Stanley 1-2, 2 RBI; Conley Cayot 2-3, 3 RBI; Elaina Patocka 0-3; Perdue 2-2, 3 RBI; Norris 2-3, 1 RBI; Stroemer 1-2; Wadell 2-3; Medford — Cink 0-1; Killan 0-1; Keller 1-2, 1 RBI; Spidell 2-2, 2 RBI; Sterling 0-2; Anderson 1-1, 1 RBI; Thomas 0-1; Smith 0-2;
