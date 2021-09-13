CHISHOLM 6, ALVA 1
Alva 100 000 0 — 1 1 2
Chisholm 004 200 x — 6 5 1
WP: Macie Andrews 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB; LP: J. Kellen 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 11 SO, 3 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 3-4, 2 RBI; Meek 2-4; Arnold 0-3, 2 RBI; M. Killen 0-3, 1 RBI; Marlatt 0-2, 1 RBI; Pasby 0-2; Fuksa 0-2; Pina 0-3; Alva — Ruiz 0-3; Pierce 0-3; Kellen 1-3; Marteney 0-3; R. Nichols 0-3; McMurphy 0-2; J. Nichols 0-2; Hamilton 0-2; Buehrer 0-2;
ENID 20, PUTNAM CITY WEST 0
Enid 866 xxx x — 20 9 0
PC West 000 xxx x — 0 0 4
WP — Mady Withey 3.0 IP, 1 BB, 0 ER, 4 SO; Enid — Henry 3-3, 3 RBI; Patterson 2-3, 4 RBI; Williams 1-1, 4 RBIs; Robinson 2-3, 1 RBI;
