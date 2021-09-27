KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 7, PIONEER 6
Pioneer 021 210 0 — 6 10 5
K-H 103 111 x — 7 9 4
WP — Stewart 7.0 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB; LP — Trumbley 6.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 9 SO, 2 BB; Kremlin-Hillsdale — Smith 2-4 (double); Gerhard 0-3; Neal 2-3, 2 RBI (home run); Baker 0-4; Rhodes 2-3, 3 RBI (home run); Hayes 2-3; Stewart 0-2; Skaggs 0-3; Davis 1-3; Pioneer — Trumbley 0-4; Meyer 2-4; Stephens 1-4, 2 RBI (double); Booth 0-4; Cantrell 3-4, 1 RBI (double); Harding 2-3; Nation 0-4, 1 RBI; Real 1-3, 1 RBI; Peace 1-3;
The Lady Broncs improve to 25-8 with the win. The Lady Mustangs fall to 37-2.
ENID 5, PUTNAM CITY NORTH 1
Enid improves to 10-17 with the win
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.