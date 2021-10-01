Class A Regional
At Shattuck
PIONEER 11, LAVERNE 1
Pioneer 013 25 — 11 9 4
Laverne 000 10 — 1 2 2
WP — Trembly, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 strikeouts,0 walks. LP — Long, 2 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Pioneer — Trembly, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Meyer, 2 runs scored; Stephens, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Booth, run scored, RBI; Cantrell, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Harding, 2 RBI; Nation, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Real, 1-for-3, RBI; Peace, 1-for-4, run scored, double. Laverne — Bentley, 1-for-2; Deal, 1-for-2
Championship
SHATTUCK 29, PIONEER 8
Shattuck (10)73 27 — 29 21 1
Pioneer 440 00 — 8 7 9
WP — Flanagan, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Trembly, 4 1/3 innings, 17 H, 22 R, 11 ER, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. Shattuck — C Bullard, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; J Oakley, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Woods, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Flanagan, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; J Oakley, 3 runs scored, RBI; Shoaf, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; Elam, 3-for-4, 4 runs scored, 5 RBI, 2 doubles and triple; Swanson, 4-for-5, run scored, 4 RBI; S. Bullard, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run. Pioneer — Trumbley, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Meyer, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Stephens, run scored, 2 RBI; Booth, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Cantrell, 1-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, home run; Harding, RBI; Peace, 1-for-3, run scored.
Pioneer finishes season at 39-4
Class B Regional
At Arnett
KREM-HILLSDALE 10, MUL-ORLANDO 3
M-O 000 030 0 — 3 5 4
K-H 241 102 x — 10 11 0
WP — Stewart, 7 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Beckwith, 6 innings, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks. Mulhall-Orlando — Parsons, 1-for-3, run scored; K. O’Neal, 1-for-4, run scored, triple, RBI; Beckwith, 1-for-4, RBI; C. O’Neal, 2-for-3; Golay, run scored. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Smith, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Hayes, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, triple; T. Neal, 2-for-2, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI; Baker, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Rhodes, 1-for-3, run scored; Stewart, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Davis, 1-for-3, run scored
First Championship
KREM-HILLSDALE 17, ARNETT 8
K-H 208 310 3— 17 10 3
Arnett 203 003 0 — 8 8 11
WP — Stewart, 7 innings, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — B. Bayless, 3 innings, 7 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — T. Smith, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, RBI; Hayes, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; T. Neal, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored; B. Baker, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored; T. Rhodes, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; K. Stewart, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; J. Gerhard, run scored; J. Gerhard, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; M. Davis, run scored; A. Neal, 2 runs scored; T. Gray, 2 runs scored. Arnett — B. Bayless, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, triple; Wayland, 1-for-4, run scored, triple, 3 RBI; L. Bayless, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI
2nd championship
ARNETT 11, KREM-HILLSDALE 1
K-H 000 10 — 1 5 2
Arnett 221 42 — 11 11 1
WP — B. Bayless, 5 innings, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Stewart, 4 innings, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Smith, 1-for-2; Hayes, 1-for-3; T. Neal, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Baker, 1-for-2; Rhodes, 1-for-2, RBI. Arnett — B. Bayless, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; L. Bayless, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Wayland, 1-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI, double; Thomas, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI; San’Anna, RBI; Marenco, 1-for-3, RBI; Brown, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, double, home run; Knowles run scored; Suthers, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored.
Kremlin-Hillsdale finishes the season at 29-10
Class 3A Regional
Chisholm vs. Bethel, ppd.
