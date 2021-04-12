WOODLAND 15, PIONEER 12
Woodland 215 250 0 — 15 11 7
Pioneer 204 022 2 — 12 15 10
LP —Stephens, Pioneer — Cantrell, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Stephens, 3-for-4, 4 runs scored, double; Trembly, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Meyer, 3 RBI; Nation, 2-for-4, run scored
WOODLAND 12, PIONEER 0
Pioneer 000 — 0 5 5
Woodland 75x — 12 11 0
LP —Stephens. Pioneer — Booth, 1-for-2; Stephens, 1-for-2; Henneke, 1-for-1; Nation, 1-for-1; Harding, 1-for-1
KREM-HILLSDALE 16, TIMBERLAKE 1
Timberlake 010 — 1 5 3
K-H 6 (10) X — 16 16 1
WP — Rhodes. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gerhard, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored,double; Morse, 2 RBI, double; Rhodes, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, home run, 4 RBI; Stewart, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, double, home run, 4 RBI; Neal, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, home run, 4 RBI; Davis, 2 runs scored; Baugh, 2-for-2, 2 RBI
PC-HUNTER 6, GARBER 2
PC-H 011 000 04 — 6 18 3
Garber 011 000 00 — 2 14 1
WP — Zahorsky. LP — Prince. PC-Hunter — Davis, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Boss, 3-for-4, run scored, double; S. Hladik, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Z. Hladik, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Zahorsky, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Boss, 2-for-4. Garber — Waggoner, 2-for-3; Maly, 2-for-4; Berkenbile, 3-for-4, double; Aschlene, 2-for-4, triple; Lamb, 2-for-4, RBI, double
