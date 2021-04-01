ENID 21, BLACKWELL 17
Enid 420 551 4 — 21 26 0
Blackwell 700 430 3 — 17 17 0
WP — Clandy. LP — Wedman. Enid — Bezdicek, 3-for-5, 2 run scored, double, home run, 4 RBI; Patterson, 4-fot-6, 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, RBI; D. Martinez, 2-for-3, 2 doubles; K. Layton, 3-for-5, run scored, 2 doubles, 6 RBI; Cross, 4-for-6, 3 runs scored, home run, RBI; Lippard, 2 RBI. Blackwell — Brewer, double, triple, 3 RBI; Edgar, double, 2 RBI
MINCO 11, CHISHOLM 1
Chisholm 010 0 — 1 5 3
Minco 308 x — 11 9 0
WP — Little. LP — Jackson. Chisholm — Jackson, triple; Killen, 2-for-2; McDowell, RBI. Minco — Brothers, double; Reh, home run, RBI; Mock, home run, RBI
ARAPAHO-BUTLER 4, CHISHOLM 3
Chisholm 010 00 1 01 — 3 12 6
A-B 200 000 02 — 4 8 3
WP — Casas. LP — Jackson. Chishom — Crabtree, home run, RBI; Myers, 3-for-4; Fuksa, 3-for-4; Pina, RBI. Arapaho-Butler — Casas, double, 2 RBI; Edelen, double; Cordes, 2 RBI
CHISHOLM 18, VICI 9
Chisholm 118 17 — 18 12 3
Vici 603 00 — 9 15 5
WP — Jackson. LP — Guthrie. Chisholm – Crabtree, double, 3 RBI; Jackson, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; McDowell, double, RBI; Arnold, triple, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Fuksa, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Bowles, run scored, 3 RBI. Vici – Hazelbaker, double; Guthrie, triple, RBI
