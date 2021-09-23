Covington-Douglas district tournament
at Covington-Douglas High School
Game 1
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 14, OBA 4
OBA 210 100 x — 4 8 3
C-D 422 105 x — 14 1 1
WP — Kingcade 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 8 SO, 5 BB; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 0-1; Kingcade 0-3, 2 RBI; Garcia 1-3, 3 RBI; Mier 0-3, 2 RBI; Howers 0-2, 1 RBI; Haken 0-0, 2 RBI; Kramer 0-3, 4 RBI; Chartier 0-3; Kerr 0-1; OBA — Cooper Cayot 3-4; Titus 3-4, 3 RBI; Stanley 0-3; Conley Cayot 0-1; Patocka 2-4, 1 RBI; Perdue 0-2; Norris 0-3; Stroemer 0-2; Waddell 0-2;
Game 2
FRONTIER 19, OBA 8
Frontier 358 003 x — 19 12 1
OBA 012 320 x — 8 6 2
OBA — Cooper Cayot 1-3, 1 RBI; Titus 1-4, 1 RBI; Stanley 0-4, 1 RBI; Conley Cayot 1-3, 1 RBI; Patocka 2-2, 1 RBI; Perdue 0-3; Norris 0-1; White 1-2;
Game 3
FRONTIER 6, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 0
C-D 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Frontier 230 010 x — 6 16 0
WP — Boone 6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 11 SO, 1 BB; Frontier — Childs 2-4, 1 RBI; Jefferson 3-4; Molina 2-4, 1 RBI; Boone 1-3, 2 RBI; Big Soldier 1-3, 1 RBI; Bible 2-3; Fawfaw 1-3; Ruff 3-3, 1 RBI; Ruff 3-3, 1 RBI; Burgess 0-3; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 1-3; Kingcade 0-2; Garcia 0-3; Mier 0-3; Stowers 0-2; Haken 0-2; Kramer 0-2; Chartier 0-2; Kerr 0-2;
Game 4
FRONTIER 3, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 1
C-D 100 000 x — 1 4 0
Frontier 100 000 x — 3 7 1
WP — Boone 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB; Frontier — Childs 1-3; Jefferson 0-3; Molina 3-3, 1 RBI; Boone 0-1; Big Soldier 1-3, 1 RBI; Bible 1-3; Fawfaw 1-3; Ruff 0-3; Kodesh 0-1; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 0-3; Kingcade 1-3; Garcia 1-3, 1 RBI; Mier 0-3; Stowers 1-3; Kramer 0-3; Chartier 0-2; Kerr 1-2;
Pioneer district tournament
at Pioneer High School
Game 1
WAUKOMIS 13, GARBER 7
Waukomis 006 303 1 — 13 15 2
Garber 014 110 0 — 7 8 3
Waukomis — C. Gilliland 0-5; Harmon 3-5, 4 RBI; Shaw 0-4; Chavez 1-5, 1 RBI; Wieden 3-4, 1 RBI; H. Gilliland 3-3, 2 RBI; Meyer 2-5, 2 RBI; Robinette 2-3, 1 RBI; Edson 1-2;
Game 2
PIONEER 11, GARBER 0
Garber 000 00x x — 0 1 3
Pioneer 204 23x x — 11 14 0
WP — Trumbley 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 4-4, 2 RBI; Meyer 1-3, 1 RBI; Stephens 1-3; Booth 4-4, 3 RBI; Cantrell 0-2; Harding 1-2, 2 RBI; Nation 0-2, 1 RBI; Real 2-3; Peace 1-3, 1 RBI;
Game 3
PIONEER 21, WAUKOMIS 0
Pioneer 5(10)2 04x x — 21 16 0
Waukomis 000 00x x — 0 4 6
WP — Trumbley 5.0 IP, 4 H, 9 SO, 1 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 3-4, 2 RBI; Meyer 2-3, 2 RBI; Stephens 1-1, 1 RBI; Booth 3-3, 4 RBI; Cantrell 1-1, 3 RBI; Harding 2-4, 2 RBI; Nation 2-5; Real 1-1, 1 RBI; Peace 1-1, 2 RBI; Waukomis — Chavez 2-2; Wieden 1-2; Robinette 1-1;
