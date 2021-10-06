6A Regional 6
at Jenks
Game 1
JENKS 8, PONCA CITY 1
Game 2
BROKEN ARROW 3, ENID 0
ENID 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
BA 001 020 x — 3 7 1
WP — Normandin 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; Enid — Robinson 0-3; Henry 0-3; Patterson 2-3 (double); Bezdicek 0-3; Stovall 0-3; Withey 0-3; Barwick 0-2; Stuber 0-2; Williams 0-2; Clay 0-4; Evans 2-4; Lamont 2-2, 1 RBI; Messenger 1-4, 1 RBI; Childers 0-1, 1 RBI; Trine 0-3; Scarborough 1-3; Roblyer 0-2; Cole 0-3;
Game 3
