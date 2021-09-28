KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 9, CHISHOLM 3
K-H 320 003 1 — 9 6 1
Chisholm 101100 0 — 3 6 4
WP — Stewart 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; LP — Marlatt 7 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 7 SO, 4 BB; Kremlin-Hillsdale — Smith 2-3, 1 RBI; Gerhard 0-2; Neal 1-4, 1 RBI; Baker 0-4; Rhodes 0-4; Hays 2-3, 1 RBI; Stewart 1-4, 2 RBI; Davis 0-2; Chisholm — Andrews 1-2; Meek 3-3; Arnold 0-3, 2 RBI; Harris 0-3; Killen 0-3; Pasby 0-2; Marlatt 1-3; Fuksa 1-3, 1 RBI; Pina 0-2;
