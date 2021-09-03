81 Highway Classic

At Pioneer

PIONEER 14, OCA 4

OCA 002 2 — 4 5 4

Pioneer 155 3 — 14 12 3

WP — Peace. Pioneer — Trumbley, 3-fort-3, 4 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; Meyer, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Stephens, 2 RBI; Booth, 3 runs scored; Cantrell, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 doubles; Real, 2-for-3, RBI

PIONEER 10, KINGFISHER 4

Pioneer 303 200 2 —10 14 5

Kingfisher 220 000 0 — 4 12 2

WP — Trumbley, 6 strikeouts. LP — Dick. Pioneer — Meyer, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Booth, 2 runs scored; Cantrell, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run and double; Harding, 3-for-4, run scored, RBI, 2 doubles; Real, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Peace, double, RBI; Stephens, double

CHISHOLM 6, BLACKWELL 3

Blackwell 100 002 — 3 7 5

Chisholm 200 220 — 6 7 2

WP — Andrews, 9 strikeouts. LP — Peetoom. Blackwell — Edgar, 2-for-4, run scored. Chisholm — Andrews, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Harris, 2-fror-3, double

Alva 10, OCA 1

Okarche 12, Alva 2

Kingfisher 9, Okarche 5

Blackwell 9, Enid JV 8

Saturday’s schedule

10 a.m. — OCA vs. Enid JV

11:45 a.m. — Okarche vs. Chisholm JV

1:30 — Kingfisher vs. Blackwell

3:15 — Alva vs. Mulhall-Orlando or Chisholm

Championship

5 — Pioneer vs. Mulhall-Orlando or Chisholm

CHOCTAW 10, ENID 0

Enid 000 0 — 0 1 2

Choctaw 901 x — 10 12 0

WP —Butler, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Patterson, 2/3 inning, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Enid — Barwick, 1-for-2. Choctaw — Irwin, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; West, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Cabral, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Butler, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, double; Bre Curry, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Brooke Curry, 2 runs scored

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you