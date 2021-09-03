81 Highway Classic
At Pioneer
PIONEER 14, OCA 4
OCA 002 2 — 4 5 4
Pioneer 155 3 — 14 12 3
WP — Peace. Pioneer — Trumbley, 3-fort-3, 4 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; Meyer, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Stephens, 2 RBI; Booth, 3 runs scored; Cantrell, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 doubles; Real, 2-for-3, RBI
PIONEER 10, KINGFISHER 4
Pioneer 303 200 2 —10 14 5
Kingfisher 220 000 0 — 4 12 2
WP — Trumbley, 6 strikeouts. LP — Dick. Pioneer — Meyer, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Booth, 2 runs scored; Cantrell, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run and double; Harding, 3-for-4, run scored, RBI, 2 doubles; Real, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Peace, double, RBI; Stephens, double
CHISHOLM 6, BLACKWELL 3
Blackwell 100 002 — 3 7 5
Chisholm 200 220 — 6 7 2
WP — Andrews, 9 strikeouts. LP — Peetoom. Blackwell — Edgar, 2-for-4, run scored. Chisholm — Andrews, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Harris, 2-fror-3, double
Alva 10, OCA 1
Okarche 12, Alva 2
Kingfisher 9, Okarche 5
Blackwell 9, Enid JV 8
Saturday’s schedule
10 a.m. — OCA vs. Enid JV
11:45 a.m. — Okarche vs. Chisholm JV
1:30 — Kingfisher vs. Blackwell
3:15 — Alva vs. Mulhall-Orlando or Chisholm
Championship
5 — Pioneer vs. Mulhall-Orlando or Chisholm
CHOCTAW 10, ENID 0
Enid 000 0 — 0 1 2
Choctaw 901 x — 10 12 0
WP —Butler, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Patterson, 2/3 inning, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Enid — Barwick, 1-for-2. Choctaw — Irwin, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; West, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Cabral, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Butler, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, double; Bre Curry, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Brooke Curry, 2 runs scored
