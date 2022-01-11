GARBER 86, CIMARRON 30

Cimarron 11 8 5 6 — 30

Garber 22 30 15 19 — 6

Cimarron — Z. Coker 3, Young 3, Brakhage 6, Cooper 9, Moore 7, Veilhauer 2

Barber — Light 16, L. Washington 6, Gay 8, Howry 12, Wilkerson 4, Eiland 5, Buttram 4, T. Johnson 10, K. Washington 5, Schmidt 12, Dodds 2, Poliska 2

WATONGA 60, HENNESSEY 27

Hennessey 3 9 9 6 — 27

Watonga 15 10 17 18 — 60

Hennessey — Amburn 3, Kennedy 6, Pollard 1, Dowell 10, Macey 7

Watonga — Hussey 15, Bridges 7, Walker 15, Carmona 6, Alexander 15, Richards 3

KREM-HILLSDALE 76, MEDFORD 32

Medford 9 4 14 5 — 32

K-H 22 17 19 17 — 76

Medford — Spidell 15, Riley 2, Cink 4, Keller 5, Kilian 5, Sterling 1

Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gray 23, Rhodes 15, Davis 10, Hayes 4, Neal 1, T. Neal 13, Ellis 2, Lockhart 2, Castillion 5

COV-DOUGLAS 43, PIONEER 37

Pioneer 8 15 8 6 — 37

C-D 15 8 12 8 — 43

Pioneer — Haugen 16, Stephens 10, Koontz 5, DelaTorre 2, Richle 2, Melson 2

Covington-Douglas — Garcia 11, Kingcade 10, Chartier 7, Franke 6, Haken 5, Kramer 2, Stowers 2

WAUKOMIS 51, PC-HUNTER 20

Waukomis 13 15 14 9 — 51

PC-H 6 7 5 2 — 20

Waukomis — H. Gilliland 19, K. Pendergraft 8, B. Pendergraft 8, C. Gilliland 5, Cue 9, Wieden 2

PC-Hunter — Davis 2, Deterding 2, Theophilius 2, Zahorsky 10, Miller 2

SELLING 94, CASHION 35

Seiling 17 24 24 28 — 94

Cashion 10 8 13 4 — 35

Seiling — Nyberg 16, Seaborne 5, Klaven 5, Gore 10, Hammons 17,Hamar 14, Briggs 3, Whetytiche 14, Nebon 2, Hedges 5, Petty 2

Cashion — Lamb 10, Shafer 8, Shelly 8, Williams 4, Jenkins 3, Miller 2

PERRY 64, CHISHOLM 40

Chisholm 10 17 7 6 — 40

Perry 18 22 15 9 — 64

Chisholm — Peeper 2, Lane 6, Tennell 10, Watkins 11, Winter 8, Green 3

Perry — Hight 7, Goldberry 2, West 15, Shields 15, Dohmen 2, Dale 19, Dolezal 4

OKEENE 50, WAYNOKA 20

Waynoka 0 10 6 4 — 20

Okeene 16 18 16 0 — 50

Waynoka — Beck 6, Davidson 3, Devine 3, Myers 2, Pitts 2, Gaskill 2, C. Davidson 2

Okeene — Penner 16, Schmidt 8, Hussey 7, Clester 6, Duke 5, Aldridge 4, Robinson 4

CANTON 53, FAIRVIEW 32

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you