GARBER 86, CIMARRON 30
Cimarron 11 8 5 6 — 30
Garber 22 30 15 19 — 6
Cimarron — Z. Coker 3, Young 3, Brakhage 6, Cooper 9, Moore 7, Veilhauer 2
Barber — Light 16, L. Washington 6, Gay 8, Howry 12, Wilkerson 4, Eiland 5, Buttram 4, T. Johnson 10, K. Washington 5, Schmidt 12, Dodds 2, Poliska 2
WATONGA 60, HENNESSEY 27
Hennessey 3 9 9 6 — 27
Watonga 15 10 17 18 — 60
Hennessey — Amburn 3, Kennedy 6, Pollard 1, Dowell 10, Macey 7
Watonga — Hussey 15, Bridges 7, Walker 15, Carmona 6, Alexander 15, Richards 3
KREM-HILLSDALE 76, MEDFORD 32
Medford 9 4 14 5 — 32
K-H 22 17 19 17 — 76
Medford — Spidell 15, Riley 2, Cink 4, Keller 5, Kilian 5, Sterling 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gray 23, Rhodes 15, Davis 10, Hayes 4, Neal 1, T. Neal 13, Ellis 2, Lockhart 2, Castillion 5
COV-DOUGLAS 43, PIONEER 37
Pioneer 8 15 8 6 — 37
C-D 15 8 12 8 — 43
Pioneer — Haugen 16, Stephens 10, Koontz 5, DelaTorre 2, Richle 2, Melson 2
Covington-Douglas — Garcia 11, Kingcade 10, Chartier 7, Franke 6, Haken 5, Kramer 2, Stowers 2
WAUKOMIS 51, PC-HUNTER 20
Waukomis 13 15 14 9 — 51
PC-H 6 7 5 2 — 20
Waukomis — H. Gilliland 19, K. Pendergraft 8, B. Pendergraft 8, C. Gilliland 5, Cue 9, Wieden 2
PC-Hunter — Davis 2, Deterding 2, Theophilius 2, Zahorsky 10, Miller 2
SELLING 94, CASHION 35
Seiling 17 24 24 28 — 94
Cashion 10 8 13 4 — 35
Seiling — Nyberg 16, Seaborne 5, Klaven 5, Gore 10, Hammons 17,Hamar 14, Briggs 3, Whetytiche 14, Nebon 2, Hedges 5, Petty 2
Cashion — Lamb 10, Shafer 8, Shelly 8, Williams 4, Jenkins 3, Miller 2
PERRY 64, CHISHOLM 40
Chisholm 10 17 7 6 — 40
Perry 18 22 15 9 — 64
Chisholm — Peeper 2, Lane 6, Tennell 10, Watkins 11, Winter 8, Green 3
Perry — Hight 7, Goldberry 2, West 15, Shields 15, Dohmen 2, Dale 19, Dolezal 4
OKEENE 50, WAYNOKA 20
Waynoka 0 10 6 4 — 20
Okeene 16 18 16 0 — 50
Waynoka — Beck 6, Davidson 3, Devine 3, Myers 2, Pitts 2, Gaskill 2, C. Davidson 2
Okeene — Penner 16, Schmidt 8, Hussey 7, Clester 6, Duke 5, Aldridge 4, Robinson 4
CANTON 53, FAIRVIEW 32
