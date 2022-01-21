SKELTUR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

POND CREEK-HUNTER 44, PIONEER 36

Pond Creek-Hunter  6  11  18  9  —  44

Pioneer  8  11  6  13  —  36

Pond Creek-Hunter — Deterding 7, Bartley 12, Skaggs 8, Miller 9, McReynolds 8;

Pioneer — Haugen 3, Koontz 14, De La Torre 9, Richle 4, Stephens 8;

DOVER 63, CIMARRON 35

Cimarron  9  10  5  11  —  35

Dover  — Harriston 15, Buck 5, Kamree McNulty 5, Karlee McNulty 16, Katelyn Harriston 13, Bryan 2, Caldwell 1, Obeso 6;

Cimarron — Brakehage 11, Cooper 13, Moore 7, Dalton 2, Bergdall 2;

DRUMMOND 43, WAUKOMIS 36

Drummond 10 9 4 20 — 43

Waukomis 4 7 9 16 — 36

Drummond — A. Garcia 3, Busch 4, Buchanon 4, E. Spring 14, K. Spring 9, Kirchner 9;

Waukomis — H. Gilliland 7, K. Pendergraft 4, B. Pendergraft 8, C. Gilliland 12, Cue 5;

GARBER 59, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 26

Garber  22  13  15  9  —  59

Cov-Doug  9  10  2  5  —  26

Garber — Howry 4, Wilkerson 1, Light 14, Eiland 5, Washington 2, Leila Washington 6, A. Johnson 6, Scmidt 2, T. Johnson 9, Gay 10;

Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 6, Kencie Kramer 2, Lovell 8, Stowers 2, Kelsey Kramer 3, Hanen 1, Gara 4;

Bruce Gray Invitational

Deer Creek

HERITAGE HALL 55, ENID 51

Enid  11  4  16  20  —  51

Heritage Hall  8  14  17  16  —  55

Enid — Jibbwa 14, Ketterman 4, Morris 9, Criss 14, Isbell 10;

Heritage Hall — Creamer 4, Moore 22, Sullivan 3, Johnson 10, Fowler 6, Grimmett 10, Walher 3;

Cherokee Strip Girls

Friday’s results

DCLA 30, Burlington 25

Medford 51, Timberlake 36

Lomega 80, Ringwood 23

Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Cherokee 42

Saturday’s schedule

7th — 10 a.m. — Burlington vs. Timberlake

5th — 12:40 — DCLA vs. Medford

3rd — 3:20 — Ringwood vs. Cherokee

Championship — 6 p.m. — Lomega vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

Consolation Semifinals

DCLA 30, BURLINGTON 25

Burlington 5 5 7 8 — 25

DCLA 8 6 13 3 — 30

Burlington — Granados 6, Hooker 8, Paschall 2, Sims 8, Whittet 1

DCLA — McReynolds 19, C. Smith 3, Lowery 4, DeBoard 4

MEDFORD 51, TIMBERLAKE 36

Medford 17 16 8 10 — 51

Timberlake 9 3 14 10 — 36

Medford — Spidell 1, Cink 27, Spaulding 9, Keller 5, Kilian 9

Timberlake — Gaff 4, Watkins 8, Judd 2, Mattingly 5, Cotton 13, Green 4

Championship Semifinals

LOMEGA 80, RINGWOOD 23

Ringwood 3 11 4 5 — 23

Lomega 29 20 25 6 —80

Ringwood — Aguilar 4, Anderson 2, Martinez 5, Tate 5, Crawford 2, Burnett 2, Caywood 3

Lomega — Swart 29, Rivera 2, Glazier 3, Meier 4, Roberts 18, Johnson 2, Walker 14, Myers 8

KREM-HILLSDALE 47, CHEROKEE 42

K-H 8 14 12 13 — 47

Cherokee 11 9 15 7 — 42

Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gray 5, Rhodes 10, Seek 4, Davis 2, Skaggs 3, Smith 2, T. Neal 17, Elmore 4

Cherokee — Heim 6, Williams 4, Hensley 4, Berry 2, Schanbacher 4, Leslie 19, Weve 3

Buckle of the Wheat Belt

Consolation Semifinal

HARRAH 56, CHISHOLM 22

Chisholm 9 9 0 4 — 22

Harrah 21 13 10 12 — 56

Chisholm — Pecha 1, Peeper 11, Kruska 4, Lane 2, Vogt 1, Green 3

Harrah — Lisby 12, Huey 3, Jones 2, Mooney 3, McPhillips 8, Lofton 2, Jordan 24, Sawyer 2

Chisholm will play Edmond Santa JV at 10 a.m. Saturday for seventh.

Cashion Tournament

Girls Consolation Semifinals

CASHION 37, FAIRVIEW 23

Cashion 10 7 12 8 — 37

Fairview 2 9 7 5 — 23

Cashion — Lamb 12, Shafer 6, Williams 5, Jenkins 5, Shelly 5, Owens 4

Fairview — Martens 7, Nightengale 6, Redhat 3, Reames 3, Wahl 2, Baker 2

Fairview will play OCS for seventh

Caney Valley Tournament

Semifinals

OBA 51, LIBERTY 34

OBA 14 14 14 9 — 51

Liberty 6 8 6 14 — 34

OBA — Caldwell 10, Colby 7, Conley Cayot 4, Cooper Cayot 9, Leah Titus 9, Perdue 2, Walden 8, Jenkins 2

Liberty — Plummer 2, Johnson 6, Estrada 2, Boone 19, Cargill 2, Rutherford 3

OBA will play the Caney Valley-Dewey winner in the finals Saturday.

Buffalo Tournament

TURPIN 45, CANTON 37

Canton 15 11 6 5 - 37

Turpin 20 14 8 3 - 45

Canton - Chaney 3 Littlejohn 2, Rauh 4, Robinson 19, Bates 3

Turpin- Buller 3, Moses 6, Weber 3, Barnardt 9, Elhenert 3, G. Buller 2, Jones 4, Aguino 15

Pawhuska Tournament

ALVA 76, JENKS JV 20

Jenks 4 3 9 4 — 20

Alva 19 12 31 14 — 76

Jenks — Vhang 1, Bacon 1, Walkup 2, Watson 4, Thomas 3, Wood 9

Alva — Gaddy 14, Argo 14, Kelln 15, Perez 12, Durkee 6, Foster 8, Heath 7

Alva will play Oklahoma Union at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place

Coyle Tournament

Semifinals

WATONGA 49, OKEENE 39

Okeene 7 11 8 13 — 39

Watonga 7 11 17 14 — 49

Okeene — Schmidt 17, Hussey 7, Penner 6, Duke 6, Aldridge 3

Watonga — Bridges 14, Alexander 11, Hussey 10, Barton 5, Walker 4, Richard 3, Miller 2

Okeene will play SW Covenant for third Saturday.

