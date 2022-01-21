SKELTUR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
POND CREEK-HUNTER 44, PIONEER 36
Pond Creek-Hunter 6 11 18 9 — 44
Pioneer 8 11 6 13 — 36
Pond Creek-Hunter — Deterding 7, Bartley 12, Skaggs 8, Miller 9, McReynolds 8;
Pioneer — Haugen 3, Koontz 14, De La Torre 9, Richle 4, Stephens 8;
DOVER 63, CIMARRON 35
Cimarron 9 10 5 11 — 35
Dover — Harriston 15, Buck 5, Kamree McNulty 5, Karlee McNulty 16, Katelyn Harriston 13, Bryan 2, Caldwell 1, Obeso 6;
Cimarron — Brakehage 11, Cooper 13, Moore 7, Dalton 2, Bergdall 2;
DRUMMOND 43, WAUKOMIS 36
Drummond 10 9 4 20 — 43
Waukomis 4 7 9 16 — 36
Drummond — A. Garcia 3, Busch 4, Buchanon 4, E. Spring 14, K. Spring 9, Kirchner 9;
Waukomis — H. Gilliland 7, K. Pendergraft 4, B. Pendergraft 8, C. Gilliland 12, Cue 5;
GARBER 59, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 26
Garber 22 13 15 9 — 59
Cov-Doug 9 10 2 5 — 26
Garber — Howry 4, Wilkerson 1, Light 14, Eiland 5, Washington 2, Leila Washington 6, A. Johnson 6, Scmidt 2, T. Johnson 9, Gay 10;
Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 6, Kencie Kramer 2, Lovell 8, Stowers 2, Kelsey Kramer 3, Hanen 1, Gara 4;
Bruce Gray Invitational
Deer Creek
HERITAGE HALL 55, ENID 51
Enid 11 4 16 20 — 51
Heritage Hall 8 14 17 16 — 55
Enid — Jibbwa 14, Ketterman 4, Morris 9, Criss 14, Isbell 10;
Heritage Hall — Creamer 4, Moore 22, Sullivan 3, Johnson 10, Fowler 6, Grimmett 10, Walher 3;
Cherokee Strip Girls
Friday’s results
DCLA 30, Burlington 25
Medford 51, Timberlake 36
Lomega 80, Ringwood 23
Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Cherokee 42
Saturday’s schedule
7th — 10 a.m. — Burlington vs. Timberlake
5th — 12:40 — DCLA vs. Medford
3rd — 3:20 — Ringwood vs. Cherokee
Championship — 6 p.m. — Lomega vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Consolation Semifinals
DCLA 30, BURLINGTON 25
Burlington 5 5 7 8 — 25
DCLA 8 6 13 3 — 30
Burlington — Granados 6, Hooker 8, Paschall 2, Sims 8, Whittet 1
DCLA — McReynolds 19, C. Smith 3, Lowery 4, DeBoard 4
MEDFORD 51, TIMBERLAKE 36
Medford 17 16 8 10 — 51
Timberlake 9 3 14 10 — 36
Medford — Spidell 1, Cink 27, Spaulding 9, Keller 5, Kilian 9
Timberlake — Gaff 4, Watkins 8, Judd 2, Mattingly 5, Cotton 13, Green 4
Championship Semifinals
LOMEGA 80, RINGWOOD 23
Ringwood 3 11 4 5 — 23
Lomega 29 20 25 6 —80
Ringwood — Aguilar 4, Anderson 2, Martinez 5, Tate 5, Crawford 2, Burnett 2, Caywood 3
Lomega — Swart 29, Rivera 2, Glazier 3, Meier 4, Roberts 18, Johnson 2, Walker 14, Myers 8
KREM-HILLSDALE 47, CHEROKEE 42
K-H 8 14 12 13 — 47
Cherokee 11 9 15 7 — 42
Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gray 5, Rhodes 10, Seek 4, Davis 2, Skaggs 3, Smith 2, T. Neal 17, Elmore 4
Cherokee — Heim 6, Williams 4, Hensley 4, Berry 2, Schanbacher 4, Leslie 19, Weve 3
Buckle of the Wheat Belt
Consolation Semifinal
HARRAH 56, CHISHOLM 22
Chisholm 9 9 0 4 — 22
Harrah 21 13 10 12 — 56
Chisholm — Pecha 1, Peeper 11, Kruska 4, Lane 2, Vogt 1, Green 3
Harrah — Lisby 12, Huey 3, Jones 2, Mooney 3, McPhillips 8, Lofton 2, Jordan 24, Sawyer 2
Chisholm will play Edmond Santa JV at 10 a.m. Saturday for seventh.
Cashion Tournament
Girls Consolation Semifinals
CASHION 37, FAIRVIEW 23
Cashion 10 7 12 8 — 37
Fairview 2 9 7 5 — 23
Cashion — Lamb 12, Shafer 6, Williams 5, Jenkins 5, Shelly 5, Owens 4
Fairview — Martens 7, Nightengale 6, Redhat 3, Reames 3, Wahl 2, Baker 2
Fairview will play OCS for seventh
Caney Valley Tournament
Semifinals
OBA 51, LIBERTY 34
OBA 14 14 14 9 — 51
Liberty 6 8 6 14 — 34
OBA — Caldwell 10, Colby 7, Conley Cayot 4, Cooper Cayot 9, Leah Titus 9, Perdue 2, Walden 8, Jenkins 2
Liberty — Plummer 2, Johnson 6, Estrada 2, Boone 19, Cargill 2, Rutherford 3
OBA will play the Caney Valley-Dewey winner in the finals Saturday.
Buffalo Tournament
TURPIN 45, CANTON 37
Canton 15 11 6 5 - 37
Turpin 20 14 8 3 - 45
Canton - Chaney 3 Littlejohn 2, Rauh 4, Robinson 19, Bates 3
Turpin- Buller 3, Moses 6, Weber 3, Barnardt 9, Elhenert 3, G. Buller 2, Jones 4, Aguino 15
Pawhuska Tournament
ALVA 76, JENKS JV 20
Jenks 4 3 9 4 — 20
Alva 19 12 31 14 — 76
Jenks — Vhang 1, Bacon 1, Walkup 2, Watson 4, Thomas 3, Wood 9
Alva — Gaddy 14, Argo 14, Kelln 15, Perez 12, Durkee 6, Foster 8, Heath 7
Alva will play Oklahoma Union at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place
Coyle Tournament
Semifinals
WATONGA 49, OKEENE 39
Okeene 7 11 8 13 — 39
Watonga 7 11 17 14 — 49
Okeene — Schmidt 17, Hussey 7, Penner 6, Duke 6, Aldridge 3
Watonga — Bridges 14, Alexander 11, Hussey 10, Barton 5, Walker 4, Richard 3, Miller 2
Okeene will play SW Covenant for third Saturday.
