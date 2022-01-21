Girls

GARBER 69, CIMARRON 26

Cimarron 3 6 8 9 — 26

Garber 26 18 10 18 — 69

Garber — Howry 2, Wilkerson 5, Light 20, Eiland 4, K. Washington 3, L. Washington 15, Buttrum 4, A. Johnson 4, Schmidt 5, T. Johnson 2, Gay 5;

COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 54, DOVER 50

Cov-Doug 15 10 10 19 — 54

Dover 18 19 6 7 — 50

Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 13, Lovell 6, Kramer 6, Chartier 3, Hanen 7, Garcia 19;

Dover — Karlee Harviston 18, Buck 7, Kamree McNulty 6, Karlee McNulty 6, Katelyn Harviston 9, Caldwell 4;

WAUKOMIS 35, PIONEER 29

Pioneer  2  5  9  13  —  29

Waukomis  11  10  6  8  —  35

Pioneer — Haugen 10, Koontz 7, De La Torre 6, Reichle 3, Stephens 3;

Waukomis — Billiard 7, Pendergraft 5, B. Pendergraft 2, Gilliland 11, Cue 6, Widen 4;

DRUMMOND 39, POND CREEK-HUNTER 28

Drummond  12  7  6  14  —  39

Pond Creek-Huner  2  9  10  7  —  28

Drummond — Busch 9,Buchanon 1, E. Spring 1, K. Spring 7, Kirchner 11;

Pond Creek-Hunter — Davis 1, Deterding 1, Bartley 6, Theophilus 6, Skaggs 2, Miller 6, McReynolds 6;

Deer Creek Bruce Gray Invitational

Girls

NORMAN 77, ENID 48

Norman 26 25 18 8 — 77

Enid 18 6 6 18 — 48

Enid — Jibbwa 11, Isbell 3, Morris 14, Criss 12, Mejia 2, Ketterman 6;

