GARBER 69, CIMARRON 26
Cimarron 3 6 8 9 — 26
Garber 26 18 10 18 — 69
Garber — Howry 2, Wilkerson 5, Light 20, Eiland 4, K. Washington 3, L. Washington 15, Buttrum 4, A. Johnson 4, Schmidt 5, T. Johnson 2, Gay 5;
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 54, DOVER 50
Cov-Doug 15 10 10 19 — 54
Dover 18 19 6 7 — 50
Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 13, Lovell 6, Kramer 6, Chartier 3, Hanen 7, Garcia 19;
Dover — Karlee Harviston 18, Buck 7, Kamree McNulty 6, Karlee McNulty 6, Katelyn Harviston 9, Caldwell 4;
WAUKOMIS 35, PIONEER 29
Pioneer 2 5 9 13 — 29
Waukomis 11 10 6 8 — 35
Pioneer — Haugen 10, Koontz 7, De La Torre 6, Reichle 3, Stephens 3;
Waukomis — Billiard 7, Pendergraft 5, B. Pendergraft 2, Gilliland 11, Cue 6, Widen 4;
DRUMMOND 39, POND CREEK-HUNTER 28
Drummond 12 7 6 14 — 39
Pond Creek-Huner 2 9 10 7 — 28
Drummond — Busch 9,Buchanon 1, E. Spring 1, K. Spring 7, Kirchner 11;
Pond Creek-Hunter — Davis 1, Deterding 1, Bartley 6, Theophilus 6, Skaggs 2, Miller 6, McReynolds 6;
Deer Creek Bruce Gray Invitational
NORMAN 77, ENID 48
Norman 26 25 18 8 — 77
Enid 18 6 6 18 — 48
Enid — Jibbwa 11, Isbell 3, Morris 14, Criss 12, Mejia 2, Ketterman 6;
