Pond Creek-Hunter Tournament
POND CREEK-HUNTER 53, GLENCOE 37
PC-H 14 10 21 8 — 53
Glencoe 7 6 11 13 — 37
Pond Creek-Hunter — Davis 8, Deterding 5, Bartley 4, Theophilus 2, Wheeler 4, Zahorsky 8, Miller 6, McReynolds 16;
Glencoe — Gomez 12, Ross 12, Green 9, Pilkington 2, Harting 2;
Cimarron Classic
7th
FAIRVIEW JV 31, TIMBERLAKE 30
Timberlake 12 1 4 13 — 30
Fairview 3 13 6 9 — 31
Timberlake — Judd 14, Gaff 9, Green 4, Watkins 2, Mattingly 1
Fairview JV — Flanary 10, Nightengale 7, Chill 4, Doane 3, Burris 3, Pendergraft 2, Conklin 2
5th place
MUL-ORLANDO 32, SHAR-MUTUAL 26
S-M 9 5 5 7 — 26
M-O 7 9 9 7 — 32
Sharon-Mutual — Spray 10, Keene 7, Green 7, Bland 2
M-O — O’Neal 12, Keim 10, McNeill 5, Day 3, Taylor 2
3rd place
COYLE 57, RINGWOOD 51
Ringwood 18 10 9 14 — 51
Coyle 11 15 14 17 — 57
Ringwood — Anderson 16, Aguilar 12, Martinez 10, Crawford 4, Tate 4, Caywood 3
Coyle — McLaurin 27, Young 19, Balsinger 4, Kelley 4, Rittler 2, Vasquez 1
Championship
DOVER 63, CIMARRON 52
Dover 18 20 12 13 — 63
Cimarron 18 14 11 9 — 52
Dover — Karlee McNulty 20, Katlyn Harviston 17, Karlee Harviston 14, Gamez 5, Camree McNulty 5, Bryan 2
Cimarron — Moore 23, Cooper 15, Brakhage 10, Young 3, Bergdall 1
Alva NWOSU Shootout
5th place
PIONEER 43, ALVA JV 26
Pioneer 15 10 9 9 — 43
Alva JV 10 6 4 6 — 26
Pioneer — Haugen 14, Koontz 7, DelaTorre 12, Reichle 4, Stephens 1
Alva JV — Kelln 6, Perks 7, Gore 6, Baustisto 2, Williams 3, Pierce 2
3rd place
WYNNEWOOD 52, CHEROKEE 31
Cherokee 6 9 9 7 — 31
Wynnewood 12 14 9 17 — 52
Cherokee — Heim 3, Hensley 2, Schanbacher 13, Leslie 13
Wynnewood — Minton 4,Givens 8, Thompson 18, Kile 2, Osteen 4, Dotson 1, L. Thompson 9, Hill 4
Championship
S. CENTRAL 29, ALVA 19
South Central 0 8 9 12 — 29
Alva 4 3 10 2 — 19
South Central — Hordy 2, Herd 13, Alexander 6, S. Jellison 8
Alva — Gaddy 2, Perez 10, Durkee 3, Foster 3, Heath 1
Woodward Tournament
7th place
CHISHOLM 47, ALTUS 37
Altus 4 7 12 12 — 37
Chisholm 5 18 9 15 — 47
Altus — Nolan 2, Buckner 9, Tamez 7, Solts 7, Blackford 2, Hayes 8
Chisholm — Lane 2, Pennell 13, Watkins 5, Voth 11, Smith 4, Winter 12
Frontier Shootout
5th place
CASADY 60, HENNESSEY 54
Hennessey 6 21 14 12 — 54
Casady 19 18 8 15 — 60
Hennessey — Macey 3, Amburn 20, Rios 12, Pollard 2, Dowell 4, J. Macey 9, Meeker 3
Casady — Curri 3, McConnell 43, Warrior 14
PC Hunter Tournament
7th place
BURLINGTON 49, DCLA 16
DCLA 2 4 8 2 — 16
Burlington 13 15 9 12 — 49
DCLA — C. Light 2, C,. Smith 7, Loveall 2, J. Lowery 1, DeBoard 4
Burlington — Granados 10, Paschall 3, Hooker 20, Heatherton 1, Sims 1, Whittet 4, Stewart 8
5th place
3rd place
COV-DOUGLAS 36, S. HAVEN 31
C-D 11 3 13 2 7 — 36
SH 7 5 10 7 12 — 31
Covington-Douglas — Lovell 2, Kramer 5, Chartier 6, Haken 9, Garcia 14
South Haven — Pond 17, Bridges 2, Dark 2, Butler 4, Shore 3, Pond 3
Championship
DRUMMOND 45, KREM-HILLSDALE 31
K-H 17 1 5 8 — 31
Drummond 15 13 11 6 — 45
K-H — Gray 4, Rhodes 6, Davis 6, Skaggs 3, Smith 10, Neal 2
Drummond — Cuttuzella 10, Busch 10, E. Spring 10, Buchanan 9, Kirchner 6
Canton Tournament
3rd place
OBA 58, CALUMET 41
Calumet 8 12 11 10 — 41
OBA 15 16 13 14 — 58
Calumet — Harris 12, Pritchett 6, Myers 10, Mead 3
OBA — Caldwell 7, Colby 4, Titus 7, Perdue 3, Jenkins 2, Cooper Cayot 4, Conley Cayot 10, Walden 23
Mooreland Tournament
5th place
SAYRE 42, WAUKOMIS 34
Waukomis 12 6 5 11 — 34
Sayre 9 16 8 9 — 42
Waukomis — C. Gilliland 10, H. Gilliland 10, Cue 6, Harmon 5, Wieden 3
Sayre — Mariano 16, Easter 11, Zinser 6, Speiker 4, Arnold 4, Semore 1
NEXTERA ENERGY CLASSIC
7th place game
TONKAWA 41, OLIVE 27
5th place game
RIPLEY 45, NEWKIRK 37
3rd place game
OKARCHE 50, CASHION 47
Championship game
HOOKER 48, GARBER 38
Hooker 16 12 8 12 — 48
Garber 6 8 11 13 — 38
Hooker — Ugarte 2, Stalder 24, Rodriguez 6, Ortiz 7, Swayze 7, Fischer 2;
Garber — Washington 10, A. Johnson 11, Gay 7, Howry 6, Buttrum 4;
