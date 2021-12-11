Pond Creek-Hunter Tournament

POND CREEK-HUNTER 53, GLENCOE 37

PC-H 14 10 21 8 — 53

Glencoe 7 6 11 13 — 37

Pond Creek-Hunter — Davis 8, Deterding 5, Bartley 4, Theophilus 2, Wheeler 4, Zahorsky 8, Miller 6, McReynolds 16;

Glencoe —  Gomez 12, Ross 12, Green 9, Pilkington 2, Harting 2;

Cimarron Classic

7th

FAIRVIEW JV 31, TIMBERLAKE 30

Timberlake 12 1 4 13 — 30

Fairview 3 13 6 9 — 31

Timberlake — Judd 14, Gaff 9, Green 4, Watkins 2, Mattingly 1

Fairview JV — Flanary 10, Nightengale 7, Chill 4, Doane 3, Burris 3, Pendergraft 2, Conklin 2

5th place

MUL-ORLANDO 32, SHAR-MUTUAL 26

S-M 9 5 5 7 — 26

M-O 7 9 9 7 — 32

Sharon-Mutual — Spray 10, Keene 7, Green 7, Bland 2

M-O — O’Neal 12, Keim 10, McNeill 5, Day 3, Taylor 2

3rd place

COYLE 57, RINGWOOD 51

Ringwood 18 10 9 14 — 51

Coyle 11 15 14 17 — 57

Ringwood — Anderson 16, Aguilar 12, Martinez 10, Crawford 4, Tate 4, Caywood 3

Coyle — McLaurin 27, Young 19, Balsinger 4, Kelley 4, Rittler 2, Vasquez 1

Championship

DOVER 63, CIMARRON 52

Dover 18 20 12 13 — 63

Cimarron 18 14 11 9 — 52

Dover — Karlee McNulty 20, Katlyn Harviston 17, Karlee Harviston 14, Gamez 5, Camree McNulty 5, Bryan 2

Cimarron — Moore 23, Cooper 15, Brakhage 10, Young 3, Bergdall 1

Alva NWOSU Shootout

5th place

PIONEER 43, ALVA JV 26

Pioneer 15 10 9 9 — 43

Alva JV 10 6 4 6 — 26

Pioneer — Haugen 14, Koontz 7, DelaTorre 12, Reichle 4, Stephens 1

Alva JV — Kelln 6, Perks 7, Gore 6, Baustisto 2, Williams 3, Pierce 2

3rd place

WYNNEWOOD 52, CHEROKEE 31

Cherokee 6 9 9 7 — 31

Wynnewood 12 14 9 17 — 52

Cherokee — Heim 3, Hensley 2, Schanbacher 13, Leslie 13

Wynnewood — Minton 4,Givens 8, Thompson 18, Kile 2, Osteen 4, Dotson 1, L. Thompson 9, Hill 4

Championship

S. CENTRAL 29, ALVA 19

South Central 0 8 9 12 — 29

Alva 4 3 10 2 — 19

South Central — Hordy 2, Herd 13, Alexander 6, S. Jellison 8

Alva — Gaddy 2, Perez 10, Durkee 3, Foster 3, Heath 1

Woodward Tournament

7th place

CHISHOLM 47, ALTUS 37

Altus 4 7 12 12 — 37

Chisholm 5 18 9 15 — 47

Altus — Nolan 2, Buckner 9, Tamez 7, Solts 7, Blackford 2, Hayes 8

Chisholm — Lane 2, Pennell 13, Watkins 5, Voth 11, Smith 4, Winter 12

Frontier Shootout

5th place

CASADY 60, HENNESSEY 54

Hennessey 6 21 14 12 — 54

Casady 19 18 8 15 — 60

Hennessey — Macey 3, Amburn 20, Rios 12, Pollard 2, Dowell 4, J. Macey 9, Meeker 3

Casady — Curri 3, McConnell 43, Warrior 14

PC Hunter Tournament

7th place

BURLINGTON 49, DCLA 16

DCLA 2 4 8 2 — 16

Burlington 13 15 9 12 — 49

DCLA — C. Light 2, C,. Smith 7, Loveall 2, J. Lowery 1, DeBoard 4

Burlington — Granados 10, Paschall 3, Hooker 20, Heatherton 1, Sims 1, Whittet 4, Stewart 8

5th place

3rd place

COV-DOUGLAS 36, S. HAVEN 31

C-D 11 3 13 2 7 — 36

SH 7 5 10 7 12 — 31

Covington-Douglas — Lovell 2, Kramer 5, Chartier 6, Haken 9, Garcia 14

South Haven — Pond 17, Bridges 2, Dark 2, Butler 4, Shore 3, Pond 3

Championship

DRUMMOND 45, KREM-HILLSDALE 31

K-H 17 1 5 8 — 31

Drummond 15 13 11 6 — 45

K-H — Gray 4, Rhodes 6, Davis 6, Skaggs 3, Smith 10, Neal 2

Drummond — Cuttuzella 10, Busch 10, E. Spring 10, Buchanan 9, Kirchner 6

Canton Tournament

3rd place

OBA 58, CALUMET 41

Calumet 8 12 11 10 — 41

OBA 15 16 13 14 — 58

Calumet — Harris 12, Pritchett 6, Myers 10, Mead 3

OBA — Caldwell 7, Colby 4, Titus 7, Perdue 3, Jenkins 2, Cooper Cayot 4, Conley Cayot 10, Walden 23

Mooreland Tournament

5th place

SAYRE 42, WAUKOMIS 34

Waukomis 12 6 5 11 — 34

Sayre 9 16 8 9 — 42

Waukomis — C. Gilliland 10, H. Gilliland 10, Cue 6, Harmon 5, Wieden 3

Sayre — Mariano 16, Easter 11, Zinser 6, Speiker 4, Arnold 4, Semore 1

NEXTERA ENERGY CLASSIC

7th place game

TONKAWA 41, OLIVE 27

5th place game

RIPLEY 45, NEWKIRK 37

3rd place game

OKARCHE 50, CASHION 47

Championship game

HOOKER 48, GARBER 38

Hooker 16 12 8 12 — 48

Garber 6 8 11 13 — 38

Hooker — Ugarte 2, Stalder 24, Rodriguez 6, Ortiz 7, Swayze 7, Fischer 2;

Garber — Washington 10, A. Johnson 11, Gay 7, Howry 6, Buttrum 4;

