RINGWOOD 28, COV-DOUGLAS 14
C-D 8 0 6 0 — 14
RHS 0 14 6 8 — 28
C-D — Parker Smith 45 run (Justice Hooten pass from Ford Smith)
R — Cody Conaway 1 run (run failed)
R — No. 23 17 pass from Jaxon Meyer (Cesar Charqueno pass from Meyer)
C-D — Parker Smith 74 run (pass failed)
R — No. 4 19 pass from Meyer (pass failed)
R — Conaway 15 run (Charqueno pass from Meyer)
Team Stats
C-D RHS
First downs 14 18
Yards rushing 171 170
Yards passing 113 183
Passes 15-23-0 20-28-0
Total offense 284 353
Punts 1-26 1-40
Fumbles 2-1 0-0
Penalties 7-65 7-40
CANTON 57, BEAVER 8
Canton 31 13 13 x — 57
Beaver 0 8 0 x — 8
C — Luke Swartwood 85 Kickoff return (Johnny Burton run)
C — Brandon Day 8 run (Swartwood pass from Burton)
C — Lem McIntosh 20 pass from Swartwood (J.J. Ibarra run)
C — Conner Cox 32 pass from Swartwood (Johnny Burton kick)
C — Dean Hunt recovered fumble in end zone (Burton kick)
C — Cox 30 fumble recovery (kick failed)
B – TD pass (run good)
C — Brandon Day 80 kickoff return (Burton kick)
C — Cox 20 pass from Swartwood (no conversion)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.