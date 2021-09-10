RINGWOOD 28, COV-DOUGLAS 14

C-D 8 0 6 0 — 14

RHS 0 14 6 8 — 28

C-D — Parker Smith 45 run (Justice Hooten pass from Ford Smith)

R — Cody Conaway 1 run (run failed)

R — No. 23 17 pass from Jaxon Meyer (Cesar Charqueno pass from Meyer)

C-D — Parker Smith 74 run (pass failed)

R — No. 4 19 pass from Meyer (pass failed)

R — Conaway 15 run (Charqueno pass from Meyer)

Team Stats

C-D RHS

First downs 14 18

Yards rushing 171 170

Yards passing 113 183

Passes 15-23-0 20-28-0

Total offense 284 353

Punts 1-26 1-40

Fumbles 2-1 0-0

Penalties 7-65 7-40

CANTON 57, BEAVER 8

Canton 31 13 13 x — 57

Beaver 0 8 0 x — 8

C — Luke Swartwood 85 Kickoff return (Johnny Burton run)

C — Brandon Day 8 run (Swartwood pass from Burton)

C — Lem McIntosh 20 pass from Swartwood (J.J. Ibarra run)

C — Conner Cox 32 pass from Swartwood (Johnny Burton kick)

C — Dean Hunt recovered fumble in end zone (Burton kick)

C — Cox 30 fumble recovery (kick failed)

B – TD pass (run good)

C — Brandon Day 80 kickoff return (Burton kick)

C — Cox 20 pass from Swartwood (no conversion)

