POND CREEK-HUNTER 32, CHEROKEE 12

Cherokee 6  0  6  0  — 12

PC-H  8  16  0  8  —  32

First quarter

PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 79-yard touchdown run for touchdown (run good)

CHS — Kolby Roberts 10-yard interception return for touchdown (run no good)

Second quarter

PC-H — Cole Mitchell 6-yard touchdown run (Mitchell run)

PC-H — Caden Craig 22-yard touchdown catch from Stapleton (Stapleton run)

Third quarter

CHS — Kai McHenry 2-yard touchdown run (pass no good)

Fourth quarter

PC-H — Mitchell 58-yard touchdown run (Stapleton run)

OTHER AREA SCORES:

HINTON 52, WATONGA 12

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you