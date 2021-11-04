POND CREEK-HUNTER 32, CHEROKEE 12
Cherokee 6 0 6 0 — 12
PC-H 8 16 0 8 — 32
First quarter
PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 79-yard touchdown run for touchdown (run good)
CHS — Kolby Roberts 10-yard interception return for touchdown (run no good)
Second quarter
PC-H — Cole Mitchell 6-yard touchdown run (Mitchell run)
PC-H — Caden Craig 22-yard touchdown catch from Stapleton (Stapleton run)
Third quarter
CHS — Kai McHenry 2-yard touchdown run (pass no good)
Fourth quarter
PC-H — Mitchell 58-yard touchdown run (Stapleton run)
OTHER AREA SCORES:
HINTON 52, WATONGA 12
