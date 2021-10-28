OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 23, WATONGA 22
Watonga 0 0 6 16 — 22
OCA 13 0 10 0 — 23
POND CREEK-HUNTER 34, WAUKOMIS 22
A Celebration of Life service for Betty Jo Metcalf, age 94, will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Crosspoint Church. Burial will follow in the Timberlake Cemetery, Jet under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Visitation for Patrick Darnell Phillips, age 36, of Enid will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, Enid, OK. Arrangements are made by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Elsie Mae Shipley will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Bible Baptist Church. Interment is in Alva Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday evening 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.
Funeral service for Dutch Kimmell, 90, will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in United Methodist Church, Covington. Burial follows in Covington Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.