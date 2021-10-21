OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 60, WELLSTON 12
OBA 16 24 20 0 — 60
WHS 0 6 6 0 — 12
First quarter
OBA — Jud Cheatham 48-yard touchdown catch from Bodie Boydstun (Boydstun run)
OBA — Cheatham 51-yard touchdown run (Ian Eastin run)
Second quarter
OBA — Boydstun 9-yard touchdown run (David Dupire run)
OBA — Cheatham 1-yard touchdown run (Boydstun run)
WHS — Kage Danker 10-yard touchdown catch from Dakota Long (conversion no good)
OBA — Cheatham 65-yard touchdown run (conversion no good)
OBA — Eastin 4-yard touchdown run (Boydstun run)
Third quarter
WHS — Danker 7-yard touchdown catch from Long (conversion no good)
OBA — Harry Nunez 2-yard touchdown catch from Boydstun (Cheatham catch)
OBA — Eastin 1-yard touchdown run (no attempt)
Team stats
OBA WHS
Total offense 354 252
Total passing 93 231
Total rushing 261 21
Passing 6-12-0 20-40-1
Penalties 7-60 4-35
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
First downs 15 15
