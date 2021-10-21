OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 60, WELLSTON 12

OBA 16 24 20 0 — 60

WHS 0 6 6 0 — 12

First quarter

OBA — Jud Cheatham 48-yard touchdown catch from Bodie Boydstun (Boydstun run)

OBA — Cheatham 51-yard touchdown run (Ian Eastin run)

Second quarter

OBA — Boydstun 9-yard touchdown run (David Dupire run)

OBA — Cheatham 1-yard touchdown run (Boydstun run)

WHS — Kage Danker 10-yard touchdown catch from Dakota Long (conversion no good)

OBA — Cheatham 65-yard touchdown run (conversion no good)

OBA — Eastin 4-yard touchdown run (Boydstun run)

Third quarter

WHS — Danker 7-yard touchdown catch from Long (conversion no good)

OBA — Harry Nunez 2-yard touchdown catch from Boydstun (Cheatham catch)

OBA — Eastin 1-yard touchdown run (no attempt)

Team stats

OBA WHS

Total offense 354 252

Total passing 93 231

Total rushing 261 21

Passing 6-12-0 20-40-1

Penalties 7-60 4-35

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

First downs 15 15

