OBA 54, LIFE PREP 0
Life Prep 0 0 0 0 — 0
OBA 40 6 0 8 — 54
First quarter
OBA — Jakob Colby 21 pass from Bodie Boydstun (Jud Cheatham run)
OBA — Cheatham 31 run (Ian Eastin run)
OBA — Cheatham 46 pass from Boydstun (Boydstun run)
OBA — Cheatham 14 run (Eastin run)
OBA — Cheatham 60 pass from Boydstun (Eastin run)
2nd quarter
OBA — Lawson Morgan 2 run (run failed)
4th quarter
OBA — Andrew Gungoll pass interception (Morgan run)
Team stats
LP OBA
First downs 9 14
Yards rushing 23-55 23-213
Yards passing 44 127
Passes 4-21-3 3-5-0
Total offense 99 340
Punts 2-26 0-0
Fumbles 1-1 0-0
Penalties 4-20 2-15
HINTON 28, HENNESSEY 6
Hinton 7 7 7 7 — 28
Hennessey 0 0 0 6 — 6
Hinton — Levi Taylor 1 run (Josh Ralston kick)
Hinton — Jake Wright 33 run (Ralston kick)
Hinton — Braydon Strong 16 pass from Taylor (Ralston kick)
Hinton — Wright 1 run (Ralston kick)
Hennessey — Keaton Crites 69 fumble recovery (kick failed)
Team
Hinton HHS
First downs 19 3
Yards rushing 218 5
Yards passing 24 25
Passes 2-3-0 6-19-0
Total offense 242 30
Punts 3-39.3 7-27.1
Fumbles 2-2 2-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.