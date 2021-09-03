OBA 54, LIFE PREP 0

Life Prep 0 0 0 0 — 0

OBA 40 6 0 8 — 54

First quarter

OBA — Jakob Colby 21 pass from Bodie Boydstun (Jud Cheatham run)

OBA — Cheatham 31 run (Ian Eastin run)

OBA — Cheatham 46 pass from Boydstun (Boydstun run)

OBA — Cheatham 14 run (Eastin run)

OBA — Cheatham 60 pass from Boydstun (Eastin run)

2nd quarter

OBA — Lawson Morgan 2 run (run failed)

4th quarter

OBA — Andrew Gungoll pass interception (Morgan run)

Team stats

LP OBA

First downs 9 14

Yards rushing 23-55 23-213

Yards passing 44 127

Passes 4-21-3 3-5-0

Total offense 99 340

Punts 2-26 0-0

Fumbles 1-1 0-0

Penalties 4-20 2-15

HINTON 28, HENNESSEY 6

Hinton 7 7 7 7 — 28

Hennessey 0 0 0 6 — 6

Hinton — Levi Taylor 1 run (Josh Ralston kick)

Hinton — Jake Wright 33 run (Ralston kick)

Hinton — Braydon Strong 16 pass from Taylor (Ralston kick)

Hinton — Wright 1 run (Ralston kick)

Hennessey — Keaton Crites 69 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Team

Hinton HHS

First downs 19 3

Yards rushing 218 5

Yards passing 24 25

Passes 2-3-0 6-19-0

Total offense 242 30

Punts 3-39.3 7-27.1

Fumbles 2-2 2-1

